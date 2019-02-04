Panasonic announces Lumix S1R and Lumix S1 full-frame mirrorless cameras

Panasonic seems to be once again gaining the pace in the Indian camera market. The company has just announced it two new full-frame mirrorless cameras globally with a 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor. The newly launched cameras are known as Lumix S1 and S1R. The cameras come with HDR still photo mode, these cameras are capable of shooting videos in 4K resolution with 60fps in dual image stabilization.

The company has also added contrast AD and depth-from-defocus tech in the cameras. Both the new cameras are based on the L-mount standard, which comes with a well-balanced, larger inner diameter and compact dimensions for a flange focus.

The Lumix S1R comes with a 47.3-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, and the Lumix S1 sports a features a High-Resolution mode for the first time in full-frame mirrorless cameras which is capable of enabling 187-megapixel ultra-high resolution photo shooting.

Typically, the Lumix S1 sports a 24.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor. The Lumix S1 is professional for videography and it is capable of recording 4K 60p videos, with a sensor-shift technology suitable for taking very high-resolution landscapes and fine art photos via tripod with toggleable motion correction capabilities.

The Lumix S1 complies with 4:2:2 10-bit 4K 30fps/25fps internal video recording. Both the Lumix S1R and S1 packs a Body Image Stabilizer which delivers a stable output for a hand-shake movement. On the connectivity part, both the cameras offer Bluetooth 4.2 and WiFi (2.4 + 5GHz) which will help you in transferring the content from your camera to smartphones. Moreover, the settings of a LUMIX S1R/S1 camera can also be copied and transmitted wirelessly to other S1R/S1 cameras when using multiple S1R/S1 cameras.

The Panasonic LUMIX S1 (only body) comes with a price tag of $2,499 (Rs 1,78,580 approx). The camera with a 24-105mm lens will cost you $3,399 (Rs 2,42,890 approx).

Meanwhile, the LUMIX S1R body costs $3,699 (Rs 2,64,330 approx) or $4,599 (Rs 3,28,640 approx.) with the same lens. 50mm f/1.4 S Pro costs $2,299 (Rs 1,64,285 approx), 70-200mm f/4 S Pro is priced at$1,699 (Rs 1,21,410 approx) and the 24-105mm f/4 Macro costs $1,299 (Rs 92,825 approx).

