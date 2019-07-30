Panasonic Launches Hybrid Mirrorless Camera Lumix G95 In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

Panasonic has launched its new rugged-design hybrid mirrorless camera, Lumix G95 in the Indian market on Monday. The camera comes with with a dual kit option-- G95H (14-140mm, F3.5-5.6) and G95M Kit.

It will be available at all Panasonic stores across the country for Rs. 1,09,990 and Rs 94,990 respectively.

With video output limited to 8-bit, both internally and externally, the camera comes with Panasonic's V-Log L setting. The camera also comes with a built-in headphone port, on top of the microphone input, for videographers, YouTubers, bloggers, and photography enthusiasts alike, to monitor audio while shooting.

Adding to these features is the 5-axis IBS that aids in smoothing out shots, making it ideal for handheld field use. The hybrid mirrorless camera also carries Panasonic's 4K photo mode that allows for rapid image capture with the help of the new image engine capable of acquiring focus in just .07 seconds.

Apart from this, the cameras also comprise features such as face and eye detection to accurately track subjects and capture blur-free images of street, food and nightlife scenes. Furthermore, the hybrid mirrorless camera is equipped with a 20.3- Megapixel Digital Live MOS Sensor that renders high-precision yet natural images.

LUMIX G95 Records 4K Video

The LUMIX G95 records 4K video in addition to the full-HD videos with practical full-time AF. The camera comes with pre-installed with V-Log L, for a dynamic range for color grading in the post-production processes. In addition to the 3.5mm microphone jack, the new headphone socket in the camera is newly added feature for sound output.

Besides the company claims that all these features make the Lumix G95 specifically advantageous for Wedding videographers.

LUMIX G95 With DFD (Depth From Defocus) Technology

With a total of 49 focus detection areas, the LUMIX G95 comes with DFD (Depth From Defocus) technology that gives the camera a high-speed AF and speed burst shooting at 9 fps (AFS) / 6 fps (AFC) to capture fast-moving subject just in-focus, the company claimed further.

