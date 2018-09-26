Panasonic unveils first full-frame mirrorless cameras

Panasonic Corporation has developed two models of its first Digital Single Lens Mirrorless camera with a 35 mm full-frame image sensor: the S1R and the S1. These models are equipped with the world's first 4K 60p/50p video recording function and the Dual I.S. image stabilization system. As part of the LUMIX S series, Panasonic aims to release them on the global market next spring, as announced during Photokina 2018.

In 2008 Panasonic released the G1, the world's first Digital Single Lens Mirrorless camera. Over the last ten years, Panasonic has continued its product innovations. This has included the world's first camera supporting 4K video recording, and cameras equipped with the Dual I.S. image stabilization system; combining stabilization both inside the camera unit and the lens.

In more recent years, the sharing of video via social media has gained in popularity. More and more people are also enjoying a hybrid of photos and videos, expanding the range of expression in the production of content. A new type of camera has been needed for this new field that goes beyond the boundaries of photos and videos.

Against this backdrop, Panasonic adopted the concept of 'Fuel the Photographers' creative vision' to develop a Digital Single Lens Mirrorless camera with a comprehensive focus on this need. These cameras will form the LUMIX S series with a powerful sense of striving to provide specialized value to customers desiring high expressiveness.

The cameras have the user-friendliness and robustness essential as tools for photography or videography by professionals. They incorporate an entire array of technology refined over a century in the consumer electronics business and ten years developing Digital Single Lens Mirrorless cameras. The combination of these will provide our customers with new value for photography and videography.

The key features of the newly developed S1R and S1 cameras are as follows.

Creative capabilities: with high definition and high level of expression achieved with the newly-developed 35 mm full-frame image sensor and image processing engine. (Effective pixels: approximately 47M for the S1R and 24M for the S1)

World's first support: for 4K 60p/50p video recording in a full-frame Digital Single Lens Mirrorless camera.

World's first full- frame camera equipped with Dual I.S. image stabilization: enabling handheld shots for dark or distant scenes that would previously have required a tripod or other equipment.

A double slot for XQD memory cards and SD memory cards, a first for Panasonic

A rugged triaxial tilt LCD: emphasizing ease of use and supporting professional photography and videography.

An unlimited scope of applications: Leica Camera's L-Mount, making it possible to use replacement lenses that meet the L-Mount specifications of the partners*4 Leica Camera and Sigma. Expressiveness is further enhanced by increasing options for replacement lenses.

Panasonic will also expand its line-up of LUMIX S series compatible lenses, developing more than ten by 2020, including a 50 mm/F1.4 fixed-focus lens, 24-105 mm standard zoom lens, and 70-200 mm telephoto zoom lens.

For the LUMIX G series of Micro Four Thirds Digital Single Lens Mirrorless cameras, Panasonic will begin developing a Leica DG VARIO-SUMMILUX 10-25 mm F1.7 lens that will achieve the world's first zoom with a constant aperture value of F1.7. On top of this, the support services for professional photographers and videographers, which started in Japan in April last year, will be available in selected European markets and the United States this fiscal year.

The GH5, G9, and GH5S high-end Digital Single Lens Mirrorless cameras that Panasonic has steadily released since 2017 have already gained a solid reputation among professionals and high-level amateurs across the world for the quality of their pictures and ability to capture the vitality and beauty of life.

This success is thanks to Panasonic's world's-first support for 4K 60p/50p video recording, and the world's fastest autofocus function using the company's proprietary DFD technology.

Panasonic will continue to provide new value to customers through the unique features of the compact yet high-definition LUMIX G series, while also reaching the professional market through the introduction of the full-frame LUMIX S series and the greater reach of our support system. Through these measures, Panasonic will continue to transform the culture of photography and videography.