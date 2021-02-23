Samsung ISOCELL GN2 50MP Sensor Explained In Detail News oi-Vivek

Samsung has been the front runner when it comes to high-resolution smartphone cameras. The brand has launched multiple 48MP, 64MP, and 108MP cameras. Now, the company has launched a brand new 50MP primary sensor with a massive 1.4μm sized pixels.

This is an upgraded version of the ISOCELL GN1, which was launched last year, and Samsung suggests that the new ISOCELL GN2 sensor can capture up to 100MP imaging with features likes Dual Pixel Pro auto-focus technology, improved HDR, and smart ISO to improve low-light photography and videography.

Samsung ISOCELL GN2 Specifications

The Samsung ISOCELL GN2 is a 1/1.12-inch sensor, making it one of the biggest 50MP smartphone camera sensors with 1.4-micrometer (μm)-sized pixels. To improve low-light photography, the sensor combines four neighboring pixels into one creating a single superpixel with 2.8μm-pixels to capture more light. Given the resolution, this sensor has 50 million pixels of 1.4-micrometer ea

The ISOCELL GN2 can also capture 100MP images using 100MP mode, and in this setting, the sensor capture two 50MP shots and re-arranges the pixels intelligent re-mosaic algorithm. This is also the first smartphone sensor from Samsung with Dual Pixel Pro technology.

If we look at the video recording capability, the ISOCELL GN2 isn't as strong as the latest 108MP sensor from Samsung. The ISOCELL GN2 can shoot 1080p with up to 480fps and can also record 4K videos with up to 120fps. There is no support for 8K video recording, which is a bummer.

Upcoming Smartphones With Samsung ISOCELL GN2 50MP Sensor

As of now, it is speculated that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will be the first smartphone in the world to feature this new 50MP sensor. On top of that, upcoming Samsung flagship smartphones might also feature this same sensor to offer improved photo capturing and video recording capability.

