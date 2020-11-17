Samsung Smart Monitor M5, M7 Launched With Seamless Connectivity For PC, Smartphones News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung product portfolio includes several gadgets apart from smartphones. The company has launched two new smart monitor series that feature in-built PC and mobile connectivity. The Samsung Smart Monitor series, namely M7 and M5 is touted to be the world's first do-it-all screen that also packs two 5W built-in speakers.

Samsung Smart Monitor M5, M7: Features

The Samsung Smart Monitor series pack VA panels with an 8 ms (GTG) response time, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The key difference between the two series is the display resolution. The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 packs a single 32-inch model with an ultra-HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) resolution.

On the other hand, the Samsung Smart Monitor M5 includes two models of 27-inch and 32-inch displays. The M5 monitors offer an FHD display with a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. Apart from this, both Smart Monitors run Samsung's Tizen 5.5, support HDR10, and offers typical brightness of 250 nits.

Also, the Samsung Smart Monitor M7 includes one USB Type-C port that supports data transfer and 65W charging and three USB 2.0 ports. The Smart Monitor M5 only has two USB 2.0 ports. One will find the usual connectivity options of Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 5, and HDMI 2.0 ports.

What Makes It Smart

Apart from these features, there are a couple of highlights on the Samsung Smart Monitor. It also includes the Samsung DeX, which enables users to turn their smartphones into a desktop experience. It also includes the Adaptive Picture feature that optimizes picture quality by automatically adjusting brightness and color temperature in response to room conditions. Other features include Microsoft Office 365 applications without a PC connection, streaming support for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and so on, and also support for Alexa and Bixby 2.0.

Samsung Smart Monitor M5, M7: Price, Availability

Presently, the Samsung Smart Monitor M5 and the M7 are available only in the US, Canada, and China, with plans of further expansion later this month. Going by the US pricing, the Samsung Monitor M7 costs USD 400 (around Rs. 29,800). The Samsung Smart Monitor M5 is priced at USD 230 (around Rs. 17,130) for the 27-inch model and USD 280 (roughly Rs. 20,900) for the 32-inch variant.

