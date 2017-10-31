SIGMA 16 mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary lens to be released soon

No other lens uses a camera's extensive potential as prime lenses do which is the reason why they have gained immense popularity not only among professionals but also among enthusiasts. To add up to a series of prime lenses launched earlier by it Sigma has now announced the release of SIGMA 16 mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary lens. It has been developed for the Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras.

It is the world's first lens in APS-C format to offer a 24mm focal length and F1.4 brightness. The optical system features a multitude of high-tech and high-end components, including three FLD glass elements, two SLD glass elements, and two molded glass aspherical elements. This optical system minimizes optical aberrations and ensures outstanding resolution at wide-open aperture and throughout the aperture range.

The stepping motor installed on the lens for autofocus offers a quick and smooth response with a quiet performance which is quite amazing. Also the Sigma 16 mm F1.4 DC DN lens is dust resistant and splash proof which is very important since it makes for a great landscape lens. Moreover, this is a TSC manufactured lens (Thermally Stable Composite). TSC expand and contract less due to changes in temperature, they tend to perform better under extreme conditions.

This lens is closely related to the Sigma Art line series which already includes three lenses for mirrorless cameras that cover a range of photographic needs 19mm F2.8 DN, Art 30mm F2.8 DN, Art and 60mm F2.8 DN.