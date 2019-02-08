Sony A6400 mirrorless camera launched in India starting from Rs. 75,990

Sony has launched the A6400 mirrorless camera to its portfolio in India. This camera is positioned between A6300 and A6500 cameras and comes with an impressive set of features including real-time Eye AF and tracking. Also, this camera is touted to be the world's fastest AI-powered autofocus camera with an autofocus acquisition speed of 0.02 seconds.

Sony A6400 mirrorless camera is priced at Rs. 75,990 for the body. The kit with 16-50mm lens is priced at Rs. 85,990 and that with 18-135mm lens is priced at Rs. 1,09,990. The new offering is a sequel to the A6300 APS-C mirrorless camera. Still, it is not the flagship model as the A6500 has been launched as the flagship camera in December 2018. Notably, the A6400 is relatively less expensive than the S6500 as it misses out on the 5-axis in-body stabilization.

Sony A6400 mirrorless camera features

When it comes to the features, this Sony camera has an autofocus system that is faster than that of the A6500. This is possible as it uses 425 phase detection AF points and an equal number of contrast detection points that cover around 84% of the overall image area. Also, it uses a new Bionz X image processor that lets you lock the focus in just 0.02 seconds.

The latest market entrant from the company has a new real-time Eye AF feature, which employs Artificial Intelligence to detect people. It will be enabled automatically in any AF mode as soon as you do a half-press on the shutter button. The company touts that a future update that is likely to be rolled out in Summer this year might enable Eye AF for animals, making it great for wildlife photographers. The real-time tracking feature of this camera that makes use of artificial intelligence for object recognition.

Sony A6400 comes with a 24.2MP APS-C sensor, 4K video recording resolution without any pixel binning technology, a maximum native ISO value of 32,000 11fps burst shooting, OLED viewfinder, 180-degree tilt functionality and a 3-inch LCD touchscreen display. There are standard connectivity features including Bluetooth, NFC and Wi-Fi are also included in this camera.