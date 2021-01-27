Just In
50.1MP Sony Alpha 1 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Launched With 8K Video Recording
Sony just released its newest and the most capable mirrorless camera -- Sony Alpha 1 with a massive 50.1MP full-frame sensor, capable of shooting native 8K videos with 10-bit color depth. This is the most technically advanced camera from Sony in terms of both video recording and image capture, and it also comes with a staggering price tag.
The native 50.1MP sensor can record native 8K videos with up to 30fps. Similarly, the camera can shoot up to 30 images per second, making this device a sports photographer's delight, who tend to shoot fast-action scenes.
The Sony Alpha 1 has a large image buffer too, capable of shooting up to 155 full-frame compressed RAW images or 165 full-frame JPEG images with full AF and AE functionality.
The camera comes with a new and improved autofocus system, which makes 120 calculations per second. On top of that, the sensor offers five-axis in-body image stabilization with a wide ISO range of 100-32,000, which is further expandable up to 50-102,400 while shooting pictures.
The autofocus system on the Sony Alpha 1 is called the EYE-autofocus system, which can now track both humans and pets. Coming back to the video capabilities, the Sony Alpha 1 can shoot 8K 30fps, 4K 120fps with 10-bit color. The camera can also shoot 16-bit RAW video with the help of an external recorder.
Pricing And Availability
The Sony Alpha 1 (body) costs $6,500 in the US and will be available for purchase from March 2021. As of now, there is no information on either pricing or availability of the Sony Alpha 1 in India.
Sony Alpha 1 will be overkill for regular photographers. However, this is definitely a delight for professional photographers, who wants nothing but the best. The camera is likely to be priced around Rs. 6,00,000 if it ever gets launched in India.
