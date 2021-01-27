50.1MP Sony Alpha 1 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Launched With 8K Video Recording News oi-Vivek

Sony just released its newest and the most capable mirrorless camera -- Sony Alpha 1 with a massive 50.1MP full-frame sensor, capable of shooting native 8K videos with 10-bit color depth. This is the most technically advanced camera from Sony in terms of both video recording and image capture, and it also comes with a staggering price tag.

The native 50.1MP sensor can record native 8K videos with up to 30fps. Similarly, the camera can shoot up to 30 images per second, making this device a sports photographer's delight, who tend to shoot fast-action scenes.

The Sony Alpha 1 has a large image buffer too, capable of shooting up to 155 full-frame compressed RAW images or 165 full-frame JPEG images with full AF and AE functionality.

The camera comes with a new and improved autofocus system, which makes 120 calculations per second. On top of that, the sensor offers five-axis in-body image stabilization with a wide ISO range of 100-32,000, which is further expandable up to 50-102,400 while shooting pictures.

The autofocus system on the Sony Alpha 1 is called the EYE-autofocus system, which can now track both humans and pets. Coming back to the video capabilities, the Sony Alpha 1 can shoot 8K 30fps, 4K 120fps with 10-bit color. The camera can also shoot 16-bit RAW video with the help of an external recorder.

Pricing And Availability

The Sony Alpha 1 (body) costs $6,500 in the US and will be available for purchase from March 2021. As of now, there is no information on either pricing or availability of the Sony Alpha 1 in India.

Sony Alpha 1 will be overkill for regular photographers. However, this is definitely a delight for professional photographers, who wants nothing but the best. The camera is likely to be priced around Rs. 6,00,000 if it ever gets launched in India.

Best Mobiles in India