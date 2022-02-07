Sony Alpha 7 IV With Full-Frame Sensor Coming To India On February 10th News oi-Vivek

Sony India has officially confirmed that it is finally bringing its flagship Alpha 7 IV full-frame mirrorless camera to India. The company has officially confirmed that the Sony Alpha 7 IV will officially launch in India on February 10th, and here are the details regarding the same.

The Sony Alpha 7 IV is currently the flagship offering from the company which comes with a new Exmor R 33MP CMOS sensor. This is a 4:2:2 sensor with 10bit color support and offers five-axis steady shot technology, which should help the camera to deliver blur-free pictures and videos.

The camera can also record native 4K HDR videos with up to 60fps and is meant for both photography and videography. The Sony Alpha 7 VI is powered by the new BIONZ XR custom processor, which helps the camera to offer features like continuous shooting mode and fast processing of photos and videos.

The Alpha 7 IV is one of the first mainstream consumer-grade mirrorless cameras to offer features like 7596 phase-detection AF points and continues to shoot up to 800 images at the speed of 10fps. On top of that, the camera also offers features like face and eye-tracking in real-time.

The camera also comes with a new tilt screen with support for touch input and there is also a new and improved Quad-VGA OLED viewfinder with 3.68 million OLED dots. Lastly, it also has a customizable rear dial R, which helps access more features directly from the dial, depending on the user's need.

Sony Alpha 7 IV Price

The Sony Alpha 7 IV costs $2500 in the US, which roughly converts to Rs. 186740. Hence, we expect this camera to cost around Rs. 2,00,000 in India for the body only. Sony is also expected to launch this camera by bundling it with some of the popular lenses, which should offer better value for money when brought together.

If you are currently in the market for a high-end digital mirrorless camera that can do both photography and videography, then waiting for the Sony Alpha 7 IV does make sense. As soon as the product launches, the camera should go on sale on various platforms including Sony India official website.

