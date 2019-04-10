ENGLISH

    Sony launches new Full-Frame Prime lens with high Bokeh and AF capabilities

    Sony brings a new offering in the G Master series.

    Sony has launched the new 135mm F1.8 full-frame, large-aperture telephoto prime lens (model SEL135F18GM). It is the latest addition to the company's G Master series of full-frame E-mount interchangeable lenses.

    Sony launches new Full-Frame Prime lens with high Bokeh and AF

     

    The lens is designed to provide high resolution and bokeh to the images. It blends rapid autofocus (AF) acquisition with a lightweight, portable design. The FE 135mm F1.8 GM claims to offer high resolution across the entire frame. The lens places XA (extreme aspherical) and Super ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements.

    Besides, it comes with Sony's Nano AR Coating that trims down the flare and ghosting that might occur during backlit portraits shoots. Also, the Super ED element is positioned to compensate for axial chromatic aberration, minimize color fringing and maximize overall resolution.

    Additionally, an 11-bladed circular aperture mechanism allows the users to achieve natural background defocus. It also features dual-autofocus groups that are arranged in a floating focus and allowing fra minimum focus distance of just 0.7 meters and a maximum magnification of 0.25x.

    The new lens will be available on order across all Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers and major electronic stores across India. It is priced at Rs 1,74,990 and will be available starting April 15.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 16:44 [IST]
