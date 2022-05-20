Sony's New Compact Zoom Lens Costs A Whopping 1.99 Lacs; Here's How It Justifies The Price News oi-Rohit Arora

Sony India has unveiled the highly-anticipated FE 24-70mm zoom lens for its mirrorless E-mount lineup. The 67th lens in the E-mount line-up carries a model number- SEL2470GM2 and is touted as the world's smallest and lightest F2.8 standard zoom lens. Sony says that the new zoom lens can rival prime lenses and delivers refined capabilities for creative filmmaking. Notably, the FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM II is created for photographers, videographers, and hybrid content creators.

Sony decided to work on the widely popular 24-70mm focal length, which is known for offering excellent subject isolation. The lenses of this focal length are usually top-tier in quality and with Sony's sophisticated optics and engineering, the new lens will set you back by Rs. 1,99,999.

The FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM II will be available across all Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, www.shopatsc.com portal and major electronic stores across India from 23rd May 2022 onwards.

Sony FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM II Key Specifications & Features

• The FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM II weighs 695 grams, approximately 20% less (7 ounces) than the original 24-70 mm F2.8 G Master. The lens length has been reduced by 16 mm, and the overall volume has been reduced by approximately 18%.

• The FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM II features a redesigned optical path and five aspherical elements, including two high-precision XA (extreme aspherical) elements. The compact zoom lens has two ED (extra-low dispersion) plus two Super ED glass elements, which should allow extremely sharp, detailed imagery for both stills and video.

• The FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM II comes equipped with a new floating focus mechanism to minimize chromatic aberration, astigmatism, distortion and coma at all zoom and aperture settings.

• Design changes also include a newly added aperture ring with a click ON/OFF switch and iris lock switch and two customizable focus hold buttons and a new lens hood design with an opening to control circular polarizing filters (dia. 82mm).

• The FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM II is said to have excellent clarity by effectively subduing flare and ghosting. The zoom lens has been given Sony's original Nano AR Coating II to offer a uniform anti-reflecting coating on the lens surface.

• Sony mentions that the FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM II produces stunning bokeh throughout the zoom range with a beautiful and almost perfectly circular bokeh, thanks to its advanced optical design and a newly developed 11-blade aperture unit.

• The zoom lens offers a minimum focusing distance of 8.25 inches (0.21 meters) at 24 mm and 12 inches (0.30 meters) at 70 mm, and with a maximum magnification of 0.32x.

• The FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM II has been fitted with four of Sony's original XD (extreme dynamic) Linear Motors, a floating focus mechanism, and an advanced lens control mechanism to achieve reliable focusing.

• The lens supports up to 30 fps continuous shooting for stills and 4K 120p video recording with autofocus.

Compact Zoom Lens For Creative Filmmaking

• Similar to compatible Alpha series cameras, the FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM II also supports breathing compensation function and is claimed to offer extremely quiet AF operation, thanks to the XD Linear Motors and a newly developed aperture unit.

• Sony also mentions that the FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM II reduces focus breathing, focus shift and axial shift when zooming for smooth video footage.

• The zoom lens includes Linear Response MF (manual focus) and an aperture ring to make manual aperture/iris control fast, direct, and easy. The dedicated iris ring enables click-less control to achieve the smooth depth of field transitions.

• The zoom lens also gets an updated dust and moisture-resistant body with buttons and switches fitted with rubber gaskets. A rubber ring seals the lens mount and the front lens element also features a fluorine coating that should offer some degree of protection from water, oil, and other contaminants.

Overall, the new FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM II could be an excellent addition to your lens portfolio if you are into creative filmmaking. It should enable better zooming capabilities, primarily smoothness, better subject isolation and better flexibility during shooting activities.

