Yi Smart Dash Camera Launched In India For Rs 5200 – Specs And Launch Offer News oi-Karan Sharma

Xiaomi's Yi technology has come up with a new product in India which is a dash camera for cars. The company calls its Yi Dash Camera which is launch in India with a price tag of Rs 5,200, but under the launch offer, the company is offering a discount of Rs 699 on the product. Yi Dash Camer is basically meant for monitoring everything while you are driving your car and it will start recording the moment when you start driving.

So if you are looking for a dash camera for your car then this can be in your priority list. This is not the only product from Yi, earlier the company has also launched Yi Action Camera, Yi 4K Action Camera, and the Yi Home Security Camera in its Indian portfolio.

Basically, the use of the camera is to record daily events on road, you can fix the Yi Smart Dash Camera to the windscreen so that it can record everything clearly. While talking about the wideness of the dash camera do note that the device comes with a 165-degree field of view and it can record videos in 1080p at 60fps and also on 30fps. You can insert a microSD card to store your data.

On the software part, the Yi Smart Dash Camera comes with an Advanced Driver Assistant System which will deliver a real-time warning to the driver in case of lane departure warning. Apart from that, it will also give a collision warning to the drive so that he/she can slow down.

The Yi Smart Dash Camera also comes with a 2.7-inch LCD display with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a resolution of 1080 pixel. It also supports Wi-Fi so that users can stream video directly from the device.

Best Mobiles in India