GoPro Hero 7 Silver Review After Putting It Through Stringent Tests

Specification

The GoPro HERO7 Silver shoots smooth 4K videos at 30fps and vibrant WDR photos. Eliminating shaky footage with improved stabilization, an easy to use photo timer to capture those elusive selfies and a portrait mode that makes it easy to capture shots and share on social media.

The GoPro HERO7 Silver comes with an in-built touch screen that makes it simple to get great shots that are easy to edit using GoPro's fun app- Quik. Using the app, you can capture and share all the fun through easy to create fun videos. Its comes with a 10-megapixel camera sensor with 2x slow-motion, waterproof up to 10 meters and lot more.

GoPro Trip Experience

I started shooting in all possible settings of the action camera to get some good shots out of it.

While talking about the design of the device I must say that it is very similar to its predecessors Go Pro Hero 6 and Hero 5. Although this one lacks the front screen, it didn't bother me much while shooting. Looks wise the camera is decent and similar to all the typical GoPro action cameras, but tough and waterproof at the same time.

Stability Test

After getting into the resort, the instructors took me to the zip lining where I got the chance to do the stability test. I took the camera in one hand with the help of GoPro Handler and jumped for the zip line experience. The zip line was not that big although but I got some good footages.

After that experience, the instructors took me to the top of the hill and I was all set for the mountain rappelling. Due to lack of chest mount, I was unable to capture the experience from the top but I got someone to shoot me in 4K resolution at the bottom.

Waterproof Test

Now its was the time to do the waterproof testing of the GoPro Hero 7 Silver. Here I have literally dipped the GoPro Hero 7 Silver under the water for more than 2- 3 minutes, the action camera was totally drenched in water but it was still rolling.

I must really say that the underwater experience of the device was really good and I have successfully shot some good footages. In the meantime, I have also shot some timelapse to

in different resolution to test the difference.

GoPro Hero 7 Silver Software

While talking about the software I must say that this time GoPro has managed to make the UI more friendly but also ditched some important setting which I was expecting from the camera. The good thing first, the company has managed to make the user interface very easy earlier users need to literally click the mode buttons to change the mode but with the new Hero 7 Silver, you can swipe and change the mode.

On the video mode, you have 4K resolution setting, you can also select 15second clips and slow motion. All these setting will be there on the screen and you can select it with one touch. Apart from that you can also zoom in and zoom out directly from the camera screen. However, you can't do it on the 4K resolution, the company has also ditched the GoPro ProTune setting from the Hero 7 Silver. Apart from that user can also unable to select the frame rate of the camera.

It has a fix frame rate of 30fps which is good and decent for use but user like me can find it a little disappointing because I choose to change frame rates according to my shooting circumstances. But I must say that the 30fps fixed framerates has also performed really good in all the lighting conditions.



I shoot the timelapse in 4K resolution setting, the output was impressive. I have also tested the slowmotion of the camera and get some slow motion shots of the flames of the bonfire.

Battery Performance

The day was almost coming to an end and I was still recording something or other on the GoPro Hero 7 Silver then I noticed that the camera battery is still surviving on 30 per cent. I have fully charged the action camera and got it for the event and I must say that the battery performance of the camera is really good because I was using it since morning and recorded some footage of more than one hour and it was still alive. But at the same time, I have also realized that GoPro had to improve the battery performance because this model doesn't have the option of removing battery replacing it with a filled one.

Verdict

My experience with the GoPro Hero 7 Silver was good and the footage which I have taken from it was also very satisfying. However, I have already used the GoPro Hero 5 Black, Hero 6 Black, and Hero 7 Black I was missing supersmooth stabilization settings and the front screen for instant information.



Due to the lack of front display, there were many times when I end up recording in timelapse mode. This resulted as waste of time because again I have to retake the entire shot. If you are new to action cameras and want to experience something really good then this is the best device to start with and upgrade slowly to the top-notch models.



Here is the complete video of the trip which is shoot on GoPro Hero 7 Silver.