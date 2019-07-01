GoPro Passport Program Hero 7 Silver Review - Passes Stringent Tests With Flying Colors Reviews oi-Karan Sharma

GoPro India has come up with a Passport Adventure program where it has organised a solo trip for press and media person so that we can go and test the GoPro Hero 7 Silver in Extreme conditions. GoPro and Thrillophilia joined their hands to make this happen and as a part of the program, I was also sent on a two days trip where I have to spend a good amount of time with the GoPro Action camera Hero 7. Here is my experience with the device and with an adventurous trip.

Experience With GoPro Passport Program

The trip started on Saturday at 11:30 pm and I was off to Ramanagra which is situated 60km outside Bangalore city. I event was happening in the Q Mango Forest. I was really astonished by the location of the event and I saw a lot of possibilities to test the GoPro Hero 7 Silver.

The very first thing I did was took the Hero 7 Silver and started shooting in all possible settings. The device I received for review in the Passport Programm looks very similar to its predecessor Go Pro Hero 6 and Hero 5. Although this one lags the front screen, it didn't bother me much. Looks wise the camera is decent and similar to all the typical GoPro action camera, but tough and waterproof at the same time.

After getting into the resort, the instructors took me to the zip lining where I got the chance to test the stability performance of the action camera. I took the camera in one hand thanks to GoPro Handler and jumped for the zip line experience. The zip line was amazing and I got some good footages too.

After that experience, the instructors took me to the top of the hill and I was all set to mountain rappelling. Because of the lack of chest mount, I was unable to capture the experience from the top but I got someone to shoot me in 4K resolution at the bottom. The 4K footage was filled with proper color, contrast and saturation. Color correction is not even needed with this perfection.

The sun was setting and now I got the opportunity doing some waterproof test of the GoPro Hero 7 Silver. I Pulled on the Life Jacket and jumped into the water without even caring about the device. Here I have literally dipped the GoPro Hero 7 Silver under the water for more than 2- 3 minutes, the action camera was totally drenched in water but it was still recording.

I must really say that the underwater experience of the device was really good and I have successfully shot some good footages. In the meantime, I have also shot some time-lapse to get to know more about the action camera.

While talking about the software I must say that this time GoPro has really done a great job but also ditched some important setting which I was expecting from the camera. The good thing first, the company has managed to make the user interface very easy earlier users need to literally click the mode buttons to change the mode but with the new Hero 7 Silver, you can swipe and change the mode.

On the video mode, you have 4K resolution setting, you can also select 15second clips and slow motion. All these setting will be there on the screen and you can select it with one touch. Apart from that you can also zoom in and zoom out directly from the camera screen. However, you can't do it on the 4K resolution, the company has also ditched the GoPro ProTune setting from the Hero 7 Silver.

Apart from that user can also unable to select the frame rate of the camera. It has a fix frame rate of 30fps which is good and decent for use but user like me can find it a little disappointing because I choose to change frame rates according to my shooting circumstances. But I must say that the 30fps fixed framerates has also performed really good in all the lighting conditions.

With the sunset, I decided to utilize this time and test the timelapse performance of the action camera. I shoot the timelapse in 4K resolution setting, the output was really impressive. In the evening I have decided to go close to the bonfire and get some slow motion shots from the heat of the fire waves.

The day was almost coming to an end and I was still recording something or other on the GoPro Hero 7 Silver then I noticed that the camera battery is still surviving on 30 per cent. I have fully charged the action camera and got it for the event and I must say that the battery performance of the camera is really good because I was using it since morning and it was still alive.

But at the same time, I have also realized that GoPro had to improve the battery performance because this model doesn't have the option of removing battery replacing it with a filled one.

The next morning was the time to say goodbye to the beautiful location so I decided to take a peaceful timelapse of the lake and mountains with moving clouds. After the breakfast and morning tea, I was all set to head back home.

Verdict

So this was my first experience with GoPro Passport Program and I must say that the experience was really good and GoPro has arranged things very strategically so that you won't miss any chance to test the device. Overall I have enjoyed a lot and in the meantime tested the device in all possible aspects.

My experience with the GoPro Hero 7 Silver was really good and the footage which I have taken from it was also very satisfying. However, I have already used the GoPro Hero 5 Black, Hero 6 Black, and Hero 7 Black I was missing supersmooth stabilization settings and the front screen for instant information.

Due to the lack of front display, there were many times when I recorded my self explaining the activity and adventure in timelapse mode. This resulted as can waste of time because again I have to retake the entire shoot.

If you are new to action cameras and want to experience something really good then this is the best device to start with and upgrade slowly to the top-notch models.

Here are some images which I have taken from GoPro Hero 7 Silver

