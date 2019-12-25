Secureye SIP-2HDG-W40 4G Outdoor Security Camera Review: A Digital Watchdog

Secureye SIP-2HDG-W40 4G Outdoor Camera Specifications

Image Sensor: Sony Starvis 2MP IMX307 CMOS sensor with an f/2.8 aperture

Lens: 3.6mm, M12

Day &Night: IR cut filter

Infrared distance: 30 meters

Max Resolution: HD: 1920 x 1080 pixels, SD: 640 x 360 pixels

FPS: 15fps, Network transmission frame rate adaption

Image Setting: Mirror, Flip

Intelligent alarming: SmartConfig, AP configuration, and manual

Safety: 64/128-bit WEP/WPA2, WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK

Frequency Band: LTE-B1/B3/B8/B39/B40/B41; WCDMA-2100/900Mhz; TD-SCDMA- B34/B39; GSM/GPRS/EDGE- 90/1800Mhz

Cloud Storage

Power Consumption: 12W Max

Bulky Design Makes It Easily Noticeable

The SIP 2HDG-W40 has a boxy design that looks a bit bulky. But, contrary to its appearance, it has got a lightweight form factor. Made using metal, the device feels not only durable but also optimum for outdoor usage.

It has an aggressive-looking design. Up front, there are multiple sensors including the Smart Dual Light source (2* infrared lights and 2* white lights). This aids the camera to capture footages in the darkest environment.

At the rear, there are slots for the dual-Antennas for 4G and Wi-Fi reception and the power slot. Do note that this camera is launched in a single white color option. And with a big form factor, it is likely to collect dust over time.

While this is an era of compact devices, the design of the Secureye 4G Wi-Fi camera seems dated. Take, for instance, the Xiaomi Mi 360-degree camera which has a rotatable head. It can keep an eye in all directions.

But, the SIP 2HDG camera holds a fixed position. You will have to select a particular spot so that the camera covers the maximum of an area in the surroundings for surveillance.

Secureye SIP 2HDG-W40 Camera App Integration

The security camera supports both Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity and has also a compatible ‘Secureye Falcon' app for both Android and iOS platforms. It weighs around 40.25MB and can be used to monitor and control the security-cam remotely.

Usually, the installation executive will complete the setup on the application. Do note that you will need professional help to get the device mounted on your desired spot. Once the installation and setup are complete, it is quite simple to configure the camera and the application. All you need to do is connect both the camera and the smartphone with the same Wi-Fi network.

You can add multiple devices with the camera. All you need to do is open the app and click on the ‘+' symbol on the top right corner. You get three options namely Smart Add, Hotspot Connection, and Add Manually.

To add a secondary smartphone manually, you can either scan the QR code on the camera or also enter the GID value. You can find the GID value on a sticker on the camera. For a hassle-free connection, we would recommend you to go for the QR scan code option.

Secureye SIP 2HDG-W40 Video Footage Quality

The Sony Starvis 2MP IMX307 CMOS sensor is capable of recording HD footage: 1920 x 1080 pixels, SD: 640 x 360 pixels. By default, it is set on the SD mode, but you can easily toggle to HD mode from the camera app.

We had no complaints regarding the quality of the videos. Even the SD mode captures clear videos and there is no lag in the recorded footages. There are multiple modes listed inside the camera app including the camcorder mode, audio, HD, full-screen.

At the bottom of the app, the options you get are bulb, Smoke Screen, Device Record, and Cloud record. Notably, the Smoke Screen feature is currently not functional. But, you do get a night mode as well.

The company has claimed its arrival in the future models, but hasn't specifically revealed by when. For storing the records, you can either opt for cloud storage or can use a microSD card as well.

Motion Detection And Two-Way Communication

This 4G outdoor camera is equipped with AI that intelligently detects motion and starts recording automatically when needed. The AI algorithm is set in such a way that it raises alarm on detecting unwarranted human activities.

You don't have to worry about the animals moving around as the alarm doesn't go off with such movements. The camera is also equipped with a two-way intercom.

The speaker is loud enough and you can speak on it even if you aren't nearby. For this, you will need to use the camera app. Notably, only one connected smartphone will have the option of speaking. Two way-communication is a fun feature but is also useful in various situations.

Verdict

The Secureye SIP 2HDG-W40 4G outdoor camera is fully-loaded with features. It is IP66 certified, offers AI motion detection, two-way communication, 1080p video recording, and day and night modes.

The list is long. Though it is packed with multiple useful features, it looks bulky. Also, a price tag of Rs. 12,999 sounds a pricey affair. It would have made for a perfect security camera if it also offered a 360-degree view.

But, it is designed in such a way that its vision is limited. We would suggest you invest this sum if you have some serious security concerns. If you have a limited budget then you can try looking out for other options.