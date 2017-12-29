Videocon WallCam 2MP AHD Bullet CCTV camera review: Paramount security at affordable price-point

DVR VWC-BV- 01-CH04 Specifications

Once you have established the camera on the ceiling or a wall, connect the required power and video cable to power outlet and DVR respectively. BNC cable is used to establish connection between cameras and DVR. The cable serves the purpose of providing power to cameras and transfers feed to the DVR for recording, video and alarm management.

Videocon Wallcam DVR units (4 Channel to 32 Channels) will be available in 1 Sata, 2 Sata and 4 Sata options and price starts at Rs. 2,600. Videocon DVR's can display the live feed of the cameras installed on monitor and also offers various other functions like alarm management, controlling the cameras (PTZ) etc.

Video on a DVR is encoded and processed at the DVR come in configuration of 4, 8, 16, 32 and 64 channels. There was no latency noticed while watching the live video on TV transmitted by DVR that takes feed from AHD surveillance camera. The DVR is powered by a Hi-Silicon CPU and can function in a temperature range of --10°C to 55°C and humidity range of 10% to 90%.