Xiaomi 70mai Smart Dash Cam Pro Review: Must have product for every car owner

70mai Smart Dash Cam specifications and Features

5MP F/1.8 camera with 1944p Super High definition recording (Sony IMX33 Sensor)

140-degree Field-of-view (FOV)

Advance Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Supported (Real-time alerts)

Wi-Fi enabled and mobile app support

24-hour Vehicle Protection

Time-lapse, Motion detection, and Parking mode

DeFog Algorithm to offer a clear view during snow, smoke, and haze

MicroSD card support- 16-64GB Class 10

Supported OS- Android 4.1/ iOS 8.0 and above

Power source- Car cigarette lighter (Input- 5V 2A)

500 mAh battery

Operating temperature -10 degrees C to 60 degrees C

Easy installation and setup procedure

The above-mentioned specs give a good picture; however, if you still haven't grasped by now, let me tell you that 70mai Smart Dash Cam is one-of-the-most feature-packed dash cam out there in the market. It is like a portable one-stop vehicle security solution for your car. As far as installation and setup procedure is concerned, I managed to get the camera working in less than 5 minutes. The camera can be mounted behind the mirror, exactly where I have placed it for a clear and open field-of-view. It draws power from the car- cigarette lighter port and switches on automatically when you start the ignition with loud audio. The in-car DVR works with Class 10 microSD cards, 16GB to 64GB. The camera overwrites the old recordings if you consume all the memory.

Display, Buttons, Controls and User Interface

The in-car DVR features a 2-inch LCD screen that to display whatever comes in front of the vehicle in 140-degree field-of-view. The screen is bright enough to offer an adequate view as the contrast and viewing angles are good; however, it should not concern you much you as the camera is to be placed behind the rear-view mirror. Under the screen, there are four function buttons to access the main menu, settings, gallery and to navigate throughout the user interface. The user interface is quite straightforward and easy to understand.

Camera, video quality and features

70mai Dash Cam Pro works on a 5MP camera which shoots with a resolution of 2592 x 1944 pixels. The camera uses a Sony IMX335 sensor that delivers crisp videos with very fine detailing. The camera even recorded clear videos in snowy weather of Himalayas, thanks to the built-in Defog technology which is right at the point. I kept the resolution set to 1080p to save some space and the videos looked quite good. The above picture will give you a better understanding of the video quality. From a surveillance camera point of view, you would be able to clearly see the number plates on the cars ahead of you on the road and can even recognize people who come in the camera's field-of-view from the recorded footage.

140-degree Wide angle view

The wide 140 degrees came quite handy to record a good view of snow cuddled roads, highways, and busy streets. The camera also supports WDR (Wide Dynamic Range) to record clear videos in low and harsh light conditions. The camera offers 24-hour monitoring for your vehicle. It draws power from car's battery but also has a built-in battery cell that keeps recording for a while if your car's battery runs out of charge. The camera also supports voice commands and you can simply click a picture or start recording by giving voice instructions.

The camera also supports a car park monitoring system and the ADAS system. It can warn you about the accidental change of the lane, which is very useful on highways. Moreover, the camera can also alert you in case of a vehicle collision. Sadly, I was not able to test the feature as it only works if the GPS is installed in the vehicle. The camera notifies that the GPS module is not detected while activating the ADAS. You would need to install the GPS mod on the back of the camera to take full use of ADAS.

70mai Mobile App

You must install the companion app for 70mai Dash cam pro, which comes really useful. Once configured, you can check all the videos and pictures on your smartphone. You can customize the settings and can keep a check on your car's safety from anywhere. The app also offers real-time car surveillance where you can see the parked card on your smartphone screen.

Verdict

Xiaomi 70 Mai Dash Cam pro is a versatile dash camera for your vehicle. It is loaded with useful features that can come really useful for drivers on roads. The camera keeps a check on your car's safety and also promotes safe driving, provided that you have installed the GPS Mod in your vehicle. The camera records superb video quality and even works in extreme weather conditions. It even supports voice commands, which is a great add-on feature for car drivers. The camera is available on Amazon.in and makes for a must-have device for car owners.