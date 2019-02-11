Xiaomi 70mai Smart Dash Cam Pro Review: Must have product for every car owner

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- PM Modi's Last Speech In 16th Lok Sabha — 'Conversations With Kharge Helped Stir My Thought'
- TRAI Extends Deadline To Choose TV Channels Extended To 31st March
- Electric Vehicles In India To Get Easier Loan Schemes
- Gully Boy — First-Day Box Office Prediction Crosses Rs 15 Crore
- Rishabh Pant Gives A Hilarious Response To Virender Sehwag's Babysitting Advertisement
- RBI Charges Penalties On 7 Banks For Violating Norms
- Anantapur — An Arresting Town Cradled In The Eastern Ghats Of Andhra Pradesh
- Ever Been Through Emotional Abuse As A Child?
Dash cams are one-of-the most widely used car accessories around the globe. These are mainly used for collecting evidence during road accidents, offer car parking surveillance, and to record unusual incidents that can cause loss of personal belongings kept in the car. Besides, some high-end dash cams are also capable to ensure a safe driving experience on roads by offering lane assistance via voice commands and app-based notifications on phone.
- 24-hour car protection
- Clear image in all weather type
- Voice assistance to offer a safe driving experience
- Needs a separate GPS module for ADAS
Price : Rs. 12,890
Having a dash cam fitted on your vehicle can help you in multiple ways, especially on busy and dangerous Indian roads where 'Road rage' and fatal accidents are quite common. I am using car dash cams for the last three years and in addition to the above-mentioned points, dash cams offer peace of mind while you are struggling your way on roads during the daily commute.
Having said that, I was quite excited to test the 70mai Smart Dash Cam Pro sent by the 70mai team. The in-car DVR smart dash cam is touted as a one-stop solution for your vehicle. It is loaded with useful features that can help you in a number of ways while you find your way through busy streets in India (or anywhere in the world) or cruise on highways. It is priced at Rs. 12,890 on Amazon.in and can be mounted comfortably behind the rear-view mirror in your vehicle or at your preferred spot.
Before we go ahead with the review, let's have a look at the specifications of the 70mai Smart Dash camera.
70mai Smart Dash Cam specifications and Features
- 5MP F/1.8 camera with 1944p Super High definition recording (Sony IMX33 Sensor)
- 140-degree Field-of-view (FOV)
- Advance Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Supported (Real-time alerts)
- Wi-Fi enabled and mobile app support
- 24-hour Vehicle Protection
- Time-lapse, Motion detection, and Parking mode
- DeFog Algorithm to offer a clear view during snow, smoke, and haze
- MicroSD card support- 16-64GB Class 10
- Supported OS- Android 4.1/ iOS 8.0 and above
- Power source- Car cigarette lighter (Input- 5V 2A)
- 500 mAh battery
- Operating temperature -10 degrees C to 60 degrees C
Easy installation and setup procedure
The above-mentioned specs give a good picture; however, if you still haven't grasped by now, let me tell you that 70mai Smart Dash Cam is one-of-the-most feature-packed dash cam out there in the market. It is like a portable one-stop vehicle security solution for your car. As far as installation and setup procedure is concerned, I managed to get the camera working in less than 5 minutes. The camera can be mounted behind the mirror, exactly where I have placed it for a clear and open field-of-view. It draws power from the car- cigarette lighter port and switches on automatically when you start the ignition with loud audio. The in-car DVR works with Class 10 microSD cards, 16GB to 64GB. The camera overwrites the old recordings if you consume all the memory.
Display, Buttons, Controls and User Interface
The in-car DVR features a 2-inch LCD screen that to display whatever comes in front of the vehicle in 140-degree field-of-view. The screen is bright enough to offer an adequate view as the contrast and viewing angles are good; however, it should not concern you much you as the camera is to be placed behind the rear-view mirror. Under the screen, there are four function buttons to access the main menu, settings, gallery and to navigate throughout the user interface. The user interface is quite straightforward and easy to understand.
Camera, video quality and features
70mai Dash Cam Pro works on a 5MP camera which shoots with a resolution of 2592 x 1944 pixels. The camera uses a Sony IMX335 sensor that delivers crisp videos with very fine detailing. The camera even recorded clear videos in snowy weather of Himalayas, thanks to the built-in Defog technology which is right at the point. I kept the resolution set to 1080p to save some space and the videos looked quite good. The above picture will give you a better understanding of the video quality. From a surveillance camera point of view, you would be able to clearly see the number plates on the cars ahead of you on the road and can even recognize people who come in the camera's field-of-view from the recorded footage.
140-degree Wide angle view
The wide 140 degrees came quite handy to record a good view of snow cuddled roads, highways, and busy streets. The camera also supports WDR (Wide Dynamic Range) to record clear videos in low and harsh light conditions. The camera offers 24-hour monitoring for your vehicle. It draws power from car's battery but also has a built-in battery cell that keeps recording for a while if your car's battery runs out of charge. The camera also supports voice commands and you can simply click a picture or start recording by giving voice instructions.
The camera also supports a car park monitoring system and the ADAS system. It can warn you about the accidental change of the lane, which is very useful on highways. Moreover, the camera can also alert you in case of a vehicle collision. Sadly, I was not able to test the feature as it only works if the GPS is installed in the vehicle. The camera notifies that the GPS module is not detected while activating the ADAS. You would need to install the GPS mod on the back of the camera to take full use of ADAS.
70mai Mobile App
You must install the companion app for 70mai Dash cam pro, which comes really useful. Once configured, you can check all the videos and pictures on your smartphone. You can customize the settings and can keep a check on your car's safety from anywhere. The app also offers real-time car surveillance where you can see the parked card on your smartphone screen.
Verdict
Xiaomi 70 Mai Dash Cam pro is a versatile dash camera for your vehicle. It is loaded with useful features that can come really useful for drivers on roads. The camera keeps a check on your car's safety and also promotes safe driving, provided that you have installed the GPS Mod in your vehicle. The camera records superb video quality and even works in extreme weather conditions. It even supports voice commands, which is a great add-on feature for car drivers. The camera is available on Amazon.in and makes for a must-have device for car owners.