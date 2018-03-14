Ality Wireless Keyboard – The New Wonder

Ality has launched yet another technological wonder, the mini wireless keyboard. Ality Wireless Keyboard makes internet access hassle free and easy. Now you can browse through the net even from a distance of 10m. The keyboard, is 129 x 13 x 86 mm, sleek and very stylish.

Ality wireless keyboard is compatible with all kinds of computers and Mac powered devices. The backlit keys of the keyboard makes work easy even in the dark. The optical keypad, is one of the best available in the market today. It enables smooth browsing. The media shortcut key enables direct media control.

The RF transmission device of the Ality Wireless Keyboard allows access from 10 meters from the device. Thus, now you can control your PC from any corner of the house. This is a the best device to team up with applications like Apple TV and Google TV.

Ality Wireless Keyboard, is environment friendly. It has rechargeable battery system, which saves the use of thousands of batteries. The quality and the life of the battery is extremely good.

Now customers are preferring devices which meet both their browsing and entertainment needs in one system. Thus, Apple TV and Google TV is now one of the hot favourites among people. The Ality Wireless Keyword is the best device to compliment technological wonders like these. Wireless devices have always been preferred for their easy accessibility and something like Ality Wireless Keyboard which comes with so many interesting and unique features is sure to become an instant hit.