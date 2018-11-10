10 Windows Diagnostics Tools you probably didn't know

If you are on a Windows system, or any system, for that matter, it is very likely that you will run into problems. While paying someone to fix your problem for you is definitely an option, you can also try to take care of it yourself. If you know about the tools out there and where you can use them, there are plenty of ways in which you can use these tools to figure the problem out for yourself and get closer to finding a solution to it.

So the next time you run into an issue, instead of bringing someone in to solve your problem, give the tools listed here a go:

1) CPU – Z

This program scans your system for its internal hardware configuration. This tool comes in handy if you wish to upgrade your parts and avoid incompatibility problems or if you wish to verify the components in a used PC you’re buying.



2) Performance Monitor

By default, the monitor shows “% processor time” which displays how much of your CPU is being used at a time. You can also add more Counters such as disk usage, energy used, paging file size, search index size, and more.

3) Reliability Monitor

System & Security > Security & Maintenance > Maintenance > View reliable history. Going here will allow you to see a timeline of events and errors that occurred during a given time period. If something is malfunctioning quite a lot, you will need to select the error and pick 'Check for a solution.’

4) WiFi Analyzer

This tool analyses your WiFi network to see if your Wifi channel is interfering with other nearby Wi-Fi networks. This can help to boost your Wi-Fi speed and reliability by a significant amount.

5) Angry IP Scanner

This tool scans your network to see which IP addresses and ports are being used. And they also show which devices are being used.

6) CrystalDiskInfo

This program lets you know about the temperature, spin-up time, uptime, error rates, and more. It also gives you the overall Health Status.

Its sister program called CrystalDiskMark can be used to benchmark your data drives and see how fast they can read or write data.

7) WinDirStat

This application scans your data drives and tells you how much space is being used up all the various folders and files, all of this is displayed in a neat tree-based hierarchy and a detailed graph view.

8) Resource Monitor

This application is one of the easiest ways to troubleshoot RAM problems. It is used in conjunction with the Performance Monitor, it is an advanced way to view real-time data about your system.

9) Windows Memory Diagnostic

The app restarts your PC and while rebooting, several tests will be run on your RAM, and if any errors or failures are encountered, the app will let you know which module is the culprit.

10) Adw cleaner

This application is a simple but effective malware scanner that is fast and efficient.

This software is mainly designed to target malware that comes bundled with installer files, so it detects adware, toolbars, unwanted programs, browser hijackers etc.