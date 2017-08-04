20 free and essential software for Windows PC

Windows is one of the widely used OS with lots of market share.

Today, we have curated a list of 20 apps that you can avail from Windows stores for free to make your system more productive and powerful.



Firefox If you are that rare gem who uses Internet Explorer, it's time to change your preferences to Firefox. Unlike others, it is smooth, fast and blocks popups. You can also get some amazing plug-ins to make your experience better. Thunderbird As you know, the Thunderbird is an email client that has lots of feature in it. One of the main things is that it protects you from phishing attacks by clearly indicating which emails send you to a bogus website. Additionally, it is lightweight and runs quick. CCleaner Is your system running slow? Need to clean up your system?It checks the computer drive's unneeded and unnecessary files, clearing them and freeing space. Recuva This is just opposite to CCleaner! This file recovery software scans the drive for files that have been deleted and allows the user to save them. It can be understood easily while operating as it as simple UI. SEE ALSO: JioPhone might get a version of WhatsApp, claims report VLC media player One of the most important things we do in PC is to listen to songs and watch movies. In this case, we need a good media player which can play almost all formats of audio and video files -- VLC. Adobe Reader and Flash PLayer If you are fond of E-book reading, or to open a PDF file, Adobe Reader is the best app you can use. The Flash player is a must if you want to watch flash videos on your computer. Team Viewer This is the best software for remote desktop viewing, where you can share your desktop from anywhere in this world. Cyberghost VPN If you want to browse anonymously on the web without displaying your real IP address, this VPN might come handy. There are many other proxy software programs on the web as well. 7ZIP As you know this is a zip file manager to compress and uncompress files. Most of the times when we download a file it would be in the form of .zip. In such case, a ZIP manager is a must. Keyscrambler We never know when our password will get hacked due to keyloggers on the Internet. In such cases, this software scrambles your keys and helps to stay safe even if a keylogger gets installed somehow. Malware byte This tool quarantines and removes malicious and infected files on your PC and at the same time it can optimize your PC's performance as well. GIMP GIMP is free editing tool available on the Internet and very similar to Adobe Photoshop. It has rich features and runs quite well giving us a solid performance. Audacity With this software, you can edit, record sounds and it is also capable of recording online sound or sound from podcast to listen to it later. uTorrent This is the platform to download files that are in torrent format. So with this software, you have to open the file to download on to your PC. Anti-Virus Installing good antivirus software is a must for PCs to safeguard them from the harmful virus, threats, trojans, malware, spyware. You can download some including Avast, AVG, Norton Internet Security. K-lite codec pack If you want to play every type of media file on your PC/Laptop then this is a must download. This software supports all the media files and also enhances the quality of video and sound as well. Notpad++ This software can be used to create web-based applications and websites. In this, you can use various programming languages like HTML, JavaScript, Python, CSS to develop your application or website as well. FileZilla If you want FTP files to other computers, you can transfer files faster, quickly and smoothly with the help of FileZilla. TrueCrypt This software enables the user to convert a memory stick into a strongly encrypted data storage device without having to worry about lose of data anymore. Juice This software allows you to subscribe to podcasts, organize, and listen to them at your convenience.