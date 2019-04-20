4 effective ways to share files from Windows Explorer

Share menu

Open the file Explorer and just select the file you want to share. At the top, you have options such as File, Home, View, and Share. Click on Share. You'll see a green icon. Upon clicking, it brings up a pop-up box which contains frequent contacts, nearby Bluetooth devices, and apps that use the Share feature. Choose what suits your need and follow the instructions.

Across the list of icons in the Share menu, is share via email and an option to compress a large file into a ZIP format. You also have printing, faxing and burning a CD as options if your system is equipped to support it.

OneDrive

You would've seen the OneDrive icon every time you open the File Explorer. It is well integrated into the OS. To share through OneDrive, go to the file of choice and right-click on it. The drop-down menu bears the option ‘Share a OneDrive link.' It copies the link onto clipboard and you can share the link any way you wish to. You can explore the settings by accessing More OneDrive Sharing Options in the menu. You can set a password to the link, an expiration date, and you'll see options to share on Facebook, Twitter, etc.

Use your Network

For this to work, Network Discover needs to be switched on. Here's how to do this - Settings > Network and internet > WiFi > Manage Known Networks > (WiFi name) > Properties > Private. Once enabled, go to the file you intend to share. Right click brings the context menu, click on Give Access To. Select Specific People. In the box that opens, select Everyone. If you wish to add just one, you can do so provided you have credentials of the person. You need to click on Create A New User.

Cloud Storage

Probably the most common option used today. Google and Dropbox are examples of firms that offer cloud storage services. Due to their widespread use, they come integrated into most operating systems today. If not, almost all provide a plugin that works with the File Explorer. Google Drive is a fairly good option. These services work by getting the file uploaded onto the cloud. The link can then be shared with others and they'll be able to access the shared file.