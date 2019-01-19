5 things to check when your PC fails to restore

Alternative System Restore Point

If something has corrupted the default restore point during the store process and this results in the device not booting. Making use of an alternative point will work for a huge range of restore issues.

Type recovery in the Start Menu search bar and select the best match, Select Open System Restore and you will be able to see all the System Restores that you have. But if your System Restore Window has more than one point to choose from, you should select the one that is most recent. You may have to click on Show more restore points to be able to see all of your backups. After choosing a restore point, click Next and then follow the on-screen instructions.

Run System Restore from Safe Mode

Unlike the boot process, Safe Mode loads a limited range of drivers and files. The problems that you might run into when using System Restore will not be bothering you when you use it through Safe Mode. In order to boot into Safe Mode, you can do the following:

a) Head to Settings > Update & Security > Recovery. And under Advanced Start-up, select Restart now. This will reboot your system into the Advanced Start-up settings menu. From here, you can select Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Startup Settings > Restart. After restarting, you will see a list of options, you can choose 4 or F4 in order to boot your PC into Safe Mode.

b) Hold Windows Key + R in order to open to Run. Type msconfig and then press Enter. Open the Boot tab and then click on the box next to Safe Mode. If you need Networking, select it from beneath. After you hit Apply, and close the System Configuration window, you will receive a prompt to Restart your system.

c) Restart your PC and press F8 during the boot process to enter Safe Mode.

After you are in Safe Mode, type recovery into the Start Menu search bar and click on it. Go to the Advanced recovery tools menu and choose Open System Restore.

Configure System Restore Disk Space Usage

If you haven't been able to get System Restore to run properly, you can try to adjust the hard disk space allocation.

Ensure System Restore Points are being created

Type rstrui in the Start Menu search bar and select the corresponding entry. Press Next when you are prompted and you can see a list of the current System Restore Points.

Type System protection into the Start Menu search bar and select ‘Create a system restore point.' Select Configure. Make sure that Turn on system protection is checked under Restore Settings.

Reinstall, Reset or Repair Windows 7, 8, 8.1, or 10

Refreshing or resetting your installation files can clear any lingering issues relating to system files. You also have the option of choosing which files to refresh or reset. This makes sure that you do not lose any important data.