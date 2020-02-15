ENGLISH

    5 Ways To Adjust Screen Brightness On Windows 10

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    Many laptop users change the settings of the screen brightness according to their preference. For instance, if you are working outdoors then you have to increase to 90% - 100% screen brightness to view the screen. In case you are working on a laptop inside the house then you can dim the screen brightness so that it will not harm your eyes. Windows 10 adjusts the screen brightness automatically but many laptop users disable the screen brightness and do it manually.

    Different ways to adjust the screen brightness in Windows 10

    Windows 10 offers quick ways to adjust the screen brightness so that you don't waste time. You can easily adjust the screen brightness automatically or manually depending on the power plan, battery life and surrounding light. This article will let you know how to adjust the screen brightness on Windows 10 using available controls.

    1) Change the screen brightness manually

    Open the Settings by pressing Windows key + I. Under the System category, select the Display option. On the Brightness and Color slider, adjust the screen brightness. The brightness is dim on the left and bright on the right slider. In case the slider is not available, update the display driver or access through the Windows Mobility Center for brightness.

    2) Adjust screen brightness for the Power plan

    You can adjust the screen brightness when the computer is running out or charging the battery. To conserve battery, it is better to set the brightness to a dimmer level when you are not using it. To enable it, open Run by pressing on Windows key + R, select control panel and click OK. Open the Hardware and Sound category, select Power options and press on the Change plan settings. Now adjust the brightness using slider On Battery and Plugged in levels and tap on Save Changes option.

    3) Change screen brightness for the device’s battery life

    Windows 10 provides a Battery Saver feature that will help to reduce the brightness when you enabled it. To activate this, open Settings by pressing Windows key + I. Select System category and tap on Battery and go to Battery saver settings. Click on the Battery saver and select the percentage battery level when you want to enable it.

    4) Using keyboard adjust brightness on PC

    Most of the laptop users make use of shortcuts to adjust the screen brightness. Brightness is represented as a sun icon in the function key. But the key combination depends on the model of the keyboard. You need to activate the Function key and tap on the corresponding Fn key at the equal time.

    5) Use adaptive brightness to adjust screen light

    Your screen brightness can be adjusted to the light surrounding you. If your computer is having a brightness sensor feature, then you can enable it. To enable this feature, open Settings by pressing on Windows key + I. Select the System category and press Display option. Switch on the Change the brightness when the light changes the option to activate it.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 16, 2020, 7:00 [IST]
