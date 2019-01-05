ENGLISH

7 tips to make your Mac shut down quickly

These tips will come handy for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro users

By Gizbot Bureau

    The switch to solid-state flash storage in modern Mac computers has made them really fast at starting up and shutting down. The entire thing takes only a few seconds. But there is a tendency for the Mac to become slow and this is a big hindrance to the users. Luckily, when this happens, there are a number of tricks that allow you to get around this problem.

    7 tips to make your Mac shut down quickly

     

    This problem is more noticeable in the case of older Macs that are equipped with a slow mechanical drive. The best fixes to make sure your Mac doesn’t take forever to shut down has been listed below:

    Turn off the Window Reopen feature

    macOS has a feature that saves your current session (your open apps, windows with open apps) when your system is shut down. The system reopens automatically the next time that you log in. This allows you to pick up where you left off when you log in again but it also contributes to slowing your system down when it needs to be shut down.

    Turning off this feature will make shutting down much faster.

    Stalled Print Jobs

    Print jobs that don't take place completely is a key reason for Macs not being shut down properly. So the first thing you need to do if your Mac does not shut down and you have a printer attached is double-checking for a stalled print job.

    Go to Apple Menu>System Preferences>Printers & Scanners. Choose your printer and click on Open Print Queue. Delete jobs that have been left over.

    Close Down apps more quickly

    macOS closes all open apps when it shuts down. Sometimes, this doesn't work if the hard drive has been pushed too hard and the apps don't close down. The first fix to try is to close your apps manually (Cmd+Q, or right-click the dock icon of the app in question and choose Quit). If that doesn't work, you can force-quit them.

    Free up Disk Space

    If the apps that are being closed down do not have enough space, this will cause shutdown problems. It's a healthy practice to free up some space if you have less than 15 percent of your disk capacity.

    Disk Health

    Poor performance can also cause a slow shutdown. Luckily, it is quite easy to check and fix this in macOS. All you have to do is open the built-in Disk Utility app, choose the drive in the left column and then click on First Aid.

    The scanning will detect any problems that might be present in your disk and necessary steps will be taken to resolve the issue.

    Delete your caches

    The Mac saves a lot of data so that it can perform faster. However, this data can get bloated over time and do the opposite. Cache issues can also cause slow shutdowns. Clearing macOS caches can solve this problem.

    Reset NVRAM, PRAM, and SMC

    NVRAM(or PRAM in older systems) or SMC (system management controller) handle certain core system functions such as backlight brightness and speaker volume. Problems with PRAM or SMC can cause slow shutdowns or startups.

    Turning off and turning your Mac on again will reset the PRAM or NVRAM. Press and hold the Cmd, Option, P and R keys simultaneously. Continue to hold these until you hear a second startup sound or you see the Apple logo appear and disappear for a second time.

    Story first published: Monday, January 7, 2019, 7:05 [IST]
