7 tips to make your Mac shut down quickly

Turn off the Window Reopen feature

macOS has a feature that saves your current session (your open apps, windows with open apps) when your system is shut down. The system reopens automatically the next time that you log in. This allows you to pick up where you left off when you log in again but it also contributes to slowing your system down when it needs to be shut down.

Turning off this feature will make shutting down much faster.

Stalled Print Jobs

Print jobs that don't take place completely is a key reason for Macs not being shut down properly. So the first thing you need to do if your Mac does not shut down and you have a printer attached is double-checking for a stalled print job.

Go to Apple Menu>System Preferences>Printers & Scanners. Choose your printer and click on Open Print Queue. Delete jobs that have been left over.

Close Down apps more quickly

macOS closes all open apps when it shuts down. Sometimes, this doesn't work if the hard drive has been pushed too hard and the apps don't close down. The first fix to try is to close your apps manually (Cmd+Q, or right-click the dock icon of the app in question and choose Quit). If that doesn't work, you can force-quit them.

Free up Disk Space

If the apps that are being closed down do not have enough space, this will cause shutdown problems. It's a healthy practice to free up some space if you have less than 15 percent of your disk capacity.

Disk Health

Poor performance can also cause a slow shutdown. Luckily, it is quite easy to check and fix this in macOS. All you have to do is open the built-in Disk Utility app, choose the drive in the left column and then click on First Aid.

The scanning will detect any problems that might be present in your disk and necessary steps will be taken to resolve the issue.

Delete your caches

The Mac saves a lot of data so that it can perform faster. However, this data can get bloated over time and do the opposite. Cache issues can also cause slow shutdowns. Clearing macOS caches can solve this problem.

Reset NVRAM, PRAM, and SMC

NVRAM(or PRAM in older systems) or SMC (system management controller) handle certain core system functions such as backlight brightness and speaker volume. Problems with PRAM or SMC can cause slow shutdowns or startups.

Turning off and turning your Mac on again will reset the PRAM or NVRAM. Press and hold the Cmd, Option, P and R keys simultaneously. Continue to hold these until you hear a second startup sound or you see the Apple logo appear and disappear for a second time.