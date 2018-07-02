7 ways to make a noisy gaming PC silent

Related Articles
Putting together a powerful CPU capable of playing the most taxing of games is quite an uphill task. While getting to play the games you love is a great experience, gaming PCs come with their fair share of problems and issues, in order to ensure that your experience is smooth and flawless, while you can do plenty of things to resolve the issues that pop up, there are also a wide range of things that you can do to make sure these issues never occur in the first place.
Install quiet case fans
One of the noisiest parts of any computer is the fans. These are essential to keep the components cool but there is no reason they have to be noisy.
The standard sizes that they come in are 80mm, 120 mm, 140 mm and 200 mm. High performance, premium fans, though expensive, makes a lot of difference when compared to the performance to be expected from cheaper ones.
Install anti-vibration fan mounts
Though some fans come equipped with anti-vibration pads, mounting screws can also be used to minimize vibrations between case and fan. They are most often metal and are capable of coupling the fans to the metal case.
Use a fan speed controller
A fan speed controller is a wonderful option to be considered when building a computer. You will be able to control your CPU fan by using your motherboard. It can speed up or slow down the fan speed depending on the system load and the temperature
Purchase a quiet case
Once you're done with your fans, you can move on to your case. There are plenty of quiet cases that have internal panels lined with special sound-damping material. This reduces the overall ambient noise.
Replacing the components with quieter ones
Mechanical hard drives, CPU/GPU coolers, and PSUs contribute to a lot of the noise that is made on a computer.
Opting for an SDD instead of a hard drive will contribute to the reduction of noise. While the CPU and GPU produce a lot of heat, it's the fans that they are equipped with that produces most of the noise. Replacing or upgrading the fans will contribute quite a bit to reduce noise.
Watercooling
Watercooling is also an effective but expensive way to cool your components, it can be a little complicated to install, but you have the option of purchasing all in one sealed systems.
Install custom cable management
This is rather easy to do, you can manage the internals of your computer to maximize the airflow, reduce heat and to reduce noise. If cables are thrown together haphazardly, they will end up getting in the way of components. Zip ties, velcro loops, and cable routing can be used to keep the cables out of the main air flow path.