Hide anything on Windows PC this way

We all need privacy even in the family! If we are sharing a desktop, we may have some personal files that we want to hide from others. Perhaps we might be having some important documents and videos under wraps, or we simply want to prevent users from accidentally deleting certain files. Today, we have listed out different ways by which you can hide your files.

Hide files and folders using File Explorer Step 1: Open File Explorer.

Step 2: Navigate to the file or folder you want to hide.

Step 3: Now, right-click the item and click on Properties.

Step 4: On the General tab, under Attributes, check the Hidden option.

Step 5: Click Apply Hide files using command prompt Step 1: Click Start, and open Command Prompt

Step 2: Now type the command to navigate to the folder you want to hide and press enter.

"cd C:UsersadminDesktopFiles"

In the command replace the path after cd with the path to your file or folder.

Step 3: Now, type the below command to hide a folder or file and press Enter:

"attrib +h "abc""

In the above command replace "abc" with the name of your folder or file. Hide files using Disk Management Utility Step 1: First off, press Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Then, type diskmgmt.msc in the Open box and click OK

Step 2: Now, right-click on the drive you want to hide and select Change Drive Letter and Paths.

Step 3: Once you are on the Change Drive Letter and Paths, select the drive letter, click Remove, and then click OK.

Step 4: If a warning dialog box comes click Yes to remove the drive letter. Using third-party software If you are not satisfied with it, you can also use the third-party software as well to hide your files. There are lots of worthy software available including Filefriend, Secret disk, Easy file locker and much more.