How to hide files on Windows and macOS?

Do you have a file or folder that you don't want to share with others? Here is a nifty method to hide a file on Windows and macOS powered computers. Unlike other tutorials, this does not require any third party software and works out of the box. In fact, this procedure also works on older version of macOS and Windows OS.

Why hide a file?

If you are working for a secret govt agency or you have children who have an access to your PC are the set of people would consider hiding certain files, which are either confidential or very difficult to recreate them. Hiding a file will also give a peace of mind not to worry about the same. There are multiple ways to hide a file or a folder in Windows and macOS powered device. Here we will cover the easiest and sophisticated way of hiding a file on these famous computer operating system.

How to hide a file on Windows 10 OS?

Hiding a file on a Windows 10 PC cant get easier than this. Using this feature, one can hide any sort of file in just a fraction of second. To hide a file/folder right click on the file/folder and select properties. Click on the tickbox hidden and click OK. Bam, you have hidden your file. However, this method will display the files, if someone searches for a file by using the file name or the file type. So, to get ahead of this game rename the file completely. Make sure while choosing the rename and don't make it an obvious one.

How to hide a file on macOS

Hiding a file on a macOS powered computer requires a bit more effort and it involves terminal. The terminal can be accessed on the macOS by pressing cmd+space together. To hide a file or a folder type "chflags hidden file-or-folder-path" and to remove the hidden file type "chflags nohidden file-or-folder-path" and press enter. Make sure to remember the path of the file or the folder that you are hiding to unhide the file in the future.

These are some of the quickest ways to hide a file on Windows and macOS operating systems. If you are looking for a third party solution, then you can install Hide Folder app on macOS Wise Folder Hider on Windows OS, which happens to do the same task in a much simpler way.