How To Build A Custom Lenovo ThinkPad Laptop Matching Your Specific Needs
Hardcore PC users prefer desktops over laptops because of wide-scale customizations available to create a machine matching their requirements. What if we tell you that you can now customize a laptop in the same way, something you have always desired for laptops?
Lenovo has started a new service for Indian PC buyers which will allow them to customize and create tailor-made laptops to address their specific requirements. Lenovo's 'Made To Order' service for India is made available for the company's iconic Lenovo ThinkPad line-up, and will be rolled out for other Lenovo brands later this year. As per Lenovo, the service will make it possible for users to create a true factory-built custom PC with over 100,000 configurations.
This means you can now choose individual components to create a tailor-made ThinkPad for your specific needs. The service will allow you to customize display type, RAM, graphics card, pre-installed software, etc.
Detailed customizations available across the following parameters cover:
CPU -AMD/ Intel; Intel CPU Customization options - Core i3, i5 or i7
Storage -Standard Hard Disks/ High speed SSD
Graphics -Standard in-built graphics/ dedicated graphics AMD/ NVIDIA graphics
Screen - FHD/ UHD, between touch and non-touch screen
Pre-installed Software options - MS Office, Adobe suite, Anti-virus solutions and more
Accessories - Upgraded extra battery, Ethernet dongles, Expansion docks, External monitors and more
Opt for Premier Support - Extended warranty and Accidental Damage Protection
Lenovo's ThinkPad machines under the new service will be custom created using precision automation technology. The company claims that the custom-made machines will be delivered to customers' doorsteps in just over two weeks.
You can follow these steps to build your 'Made-to-Order' ThinkPad laptop by visiting https://www.lenovo.com/in/en/customise-to-order/
Step 1: Select your base model
Step 2: Choose the specifications, upgrades and accessories
Step 3: Get it delivered right to your doorstep
Until now, the PC customizations were largely limited to desktop segment and buyers were given only limited choices to buy laptops. Lenovo's 'Made To Order' service seems like a step in the right direction for PC users who always wanted to create tailor-made laptops.
The first-of-its kind service by Lenovo might start a new trend in the Indian market. The initiative might force other PC makers to join the league in the coming months. This will give laptop users more choices to create personalized laptops for their specific work requirements. Would you like to create a laptop for your specific needs? Let us know in comments.
