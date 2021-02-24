How To Find IP Address Using CMD Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

IP address or Internet Protocol address lets networked computers, servers and other hardware to find and communicate with each other. In business networks, IP address is known as default gateway as it acts as a central hub via which the hardware devices connect.

It is possible to locate the router's default gateway and the IP address that is assigned to your computer using the Command Prompt commands. If there is no router, then the IP address will be assigned by your internet service provider. Also, the Command Prompt tool offers several ways to find the IP address including the options detailed below.

How To Find IP Address Using CMD

Below are the steps to find the IP address using CMD. Check out the steps.

Firstly, Click on Start and type "cmd" and hit Enter. This will open the Command Prompt. Alternatively, you can click Start -> All Programs -> Accessories -> Command Prompt.

Now, type "ipconfig" and hit Enter. Look for "Default Gateway" under your network adapter for your router's IP address. Search for "IPv4 Address" under the same adapter section to find the IP address of your computer. Notably, if you use a virtual private network for your business, its connection will have a section on its own and it will list your proxy IP address under "IPv4 Address."

Type the command "Nslookup" that is followed by your business domain to look up its server's IP address. In case of multiple IP addresses associated with the name in the server, the command will list all of them.

Lastly, use the "Tracert" command along with your business domain to list all server IP addresses between your computer and your website. This way, you will find the IP address of each server between your computer and the site.

