Hyperthreading Vs No-Hyperthreading: Which CPU is better

How Hyper-Threading works

Hyper-Threading is applied to the operations and applications where multiple tasks are scheduled so that there will be no idle time on your processor. Video editing, 3D rendering, and heavy multi-tasking are great examples of Hyper-Threading. Its helps a CPU to push the light task to background applications to one processor and the high-resolution heavy applications like games and video-editing goes to another.

If you are thinking that Hyper-Threading will increase the cores of your processors, then lets us tell you that its a myth. There is nothing to do with the physical cores of the process, it will only help in channelizing the task efficiently into a process. Hyper-Threading technology enables each core to run two threads simultaneously.

On the other hand, no Hyper-Threading technology works on the traditional method of process. There are many task and compands which are going to the processor through cores like dual-core, quad-core or octa-core and more. Sometimes the compands are not processed through the cores properly which end up with the slow processing speed of the CPU.

Hyper-Threading increases the performance of CPU cores, it enables multiple threads which are sequences of the instruction to be run by each core to make the CPU run more efficiently. With the help of this, the CPU can perform more task in the same amount of time.

Hyper-Threading Performance

But if you are thinking that Hyper-Threading processors are better than the actual physical cores then you are wrong. As we said above that Hyper-Threading only helps in channelizing the instruction, it doesn't increase the physical cores of the processors.

With Hyper-Threading, the operating system will recognize each physical core as 2 virtual or logical cores. So basically Hyper-Threading virtually doubles the number of cores that are on the CPU. So dual-core processors will act like the virtual quad-core.

Verdict

Note that all the application are not meant to use the Hyper-Threading Technology. To take advantage of hyper-threading you have to run applications that take advantages of multi-threading technology, for example, Video editing and encoding.