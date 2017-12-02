Is building a PC better than buying one?

We are entering into the era of laptops and hybrids! But that doesn't mean the end of desktop computers. Even though we are accustomed to the touchscreen, nothing beats the mouse and keyboard, right? So if you are planning for a desktop, you might be confused whether to buy one or build one.

If that's the case, we are have jotted down the point favouring both, so that you can decide for yourselves. So let's get into it.

1. If your main purpose is to do basic things like checking email, web browsing, and video streaming, you can better buy a desktop or even a laptop to save space.

2. If you want to play high graphics games, on max settings, you will be better off building your own PC. However, building PC is not for everyone and process can be long and stressful if you don't know what you are doing.

3. Buying a PC from reputed manufacturers including HP, Dell, or Lenovo can be very cheap compared to building on your own. This is applicable when you want a desktop for a budget.

4. If customization is your main focus, you can build your own desktop, by upgrading the internal hardware whenever you please, which is something that cannot be done with most pre-built models.

5. Before building a computer, you have to learn a bit about computers in order to build one. If you don’t, you could miss a critical component and have a machine that won’t start up, or fries itself in minutes.

6. If you build your own PC and one day, if something starts going wrong with your computer, you’ll be more ready to handle the situation, figure out what’s failing, and troubleshoot or replace the part.

7. In case, if your computer is not working, you can just take them to the service shop, where you bought it. Or else you can have tech support from the company itself.

8. If you build your own PC, you will be free from bloatware and other unnecessary software that comes pre-installed when you buy a PC.

Conclusion

In order to make it simple, we have jotted 4 important points on both buy and build options. If you agree to the point 1,3,5,7, we recommend you to buy a PC, otherwise, you can build your own PC.

