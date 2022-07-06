Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo Ticks All The Boxes: Ashish Sikka, Lenovo India

The Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo is the brand's latest all-in-one offering that aims to cater to all enterprises, big and small. Additionally, the new machine brings several eco-friendly elements as part of Lenovo's green initiative. Gizbot caught up with Ashish Sikka, the Director of Commercial Category & Strategy of Lenovo India to tell us more about the new ThinkCentre Neo.

Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo Features: What Does It Offer?

"The tagline that defines the Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo is that it's time-honored, yet it's future-ready," Sikka tells us. The Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo is powered by the latest Intel Core processors, offering the latest 12th-gen CPUs. The machines are sleek and stylish, built from eco-friendly materials.

The new 12th Gen Intel Core processors support DDR5/LPDDR5 memory. However, Lenovo has continued to include only DDR4 RAM. When asked about this, Sikka tells us the decision was taken considering the global supply crunch. "Since the DDR4 allowed us to supply our machines to customers on time, and so, we decided to go ahead with it," he elaborates.

This also brings us to the security of the new Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo, especially considering remote working. "The machines have ThinkShield security, which is a suite of hardware and software," Sikka further says. Apart from this, enterprises can tap into features like dTPM, smart cable chips for physical protection, and much more.

Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo Machines: Mean And Green

This also brings us to the green initiatives that Lenovo has implemented on the new ThinkCentre Neo. The new all-in-one desktop packaging is made from ocean-bound plastic, which can further be recycled. "It has various low-noise certifications, which means it's energy-efficient," Sikka explains.

Additionally, the all-in-one desktops are cooled by Intelligent Cooling Engine (ICE) 5.0, giving users optimal performance. This also brings down the heat generated and reduces the power consumed by the ThinkCentre Neo machines.

Lenovo also has a CO2 Offset service, which further boosts the brand's green policy. Here, when buyers get a new product, they can also opt for the CO2 Offset service, which Lenovo would nullify the carbon footprint of that product by planting more trees. Buyers would also get a certificate for the same, which can further be audited.

New Lenovo Gadgets: Entry-Level And Premium Machines Incoming

While the ThinkCentre Neo is an interesting addition to Lenovo, one might also be curious about other new products coming from the brand. "We will have many new product launches in August and September, and in the second-half of the financial year" Sikka adds to keep things exciting.

The new, refreshed range of products from Lenovo includes more desktops, new laptops in entry-level and premium grade, desktop workstations, and more. Additionally, the new ThinkCentre M series will include the updated DDR5 technology for those looking for the latest specs.

Products aside, Lenovo is also working on other innovations. This includes services and customer requirements. All in all, Lenovo seems to have a lot of new additions lined up. Presently, the ThinkCentre Neo is up for sale and can be explored at the Lenovo India website or Lenovo stores.