LG's wide screen monitors offer latest and best display technology for immersive gameplay

LG has announced a new product keeping the gaming enthusiasts in mind. The talk is about the LG 34UC79G 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor. The conventional gaming monitors have the 16:9 aspect ratio that might not be capable of delivering the best graphics performance like the ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio monitors.

Before you make up your mind to purchase one for your gaming requirements, we should warn you that if you purchase one such ultrawide monitor for gaming as the LG 34UC79G, you will not want to go back to the usual ones as these will be spoilers of your gaming experience.

21:9 Wide Aspect ratio spread across 2560 x 1080 pixels screen The LG 34UC79G gaming monitor has the latest AH-IPS Ultrawide display that has a refresh rate of 144Hz and a pixel popping resolution of 2560 x 1080 pixels. The 34-inch wide displays offer a huge unhindered field of view which dual monitors and even multi-screen layouts cannot achieve. The 34-inches screen has a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and wide aspect ratio of 21:9 for an immersive visual experience. Industry leading 50Hz to 144Hz refresh rate for smooth rendering LG ultrawide monitor has a variable refresh rate of 50Hz to 144Hz that can be overclocked to up to 165Hz. A higher refresh rate improves the visual output as it allows the monitor to display twice (even more in the case of LG monitors) the information as what you get with the standard 60 Hz refresh rate. LG monitor's IPS panel covers a wide spectrum of 16.7 million colors and allows 8-bit color reproduction. Motion Blur, Screen Split 2.0 and Adaptive Sync technology LG ultrawide monitor comes with features such as Motion Blur Reduction, On-Screen controls with Screen Split 2.0, Adaptive Sync Technology and more advanced gaming features. The monitor features DAS (Dynamic Action Sync) mode letting you carry out instant attacks without any delays. This offers a real-time experience to the gamers. Here is Adaptive Sync technology that minimizes the input lag for a great gaming experience. It also has the Black Stabilizer technology to optimize the monitor settings in order to reveal immense details in dark scenes. The 1ms response time inLG ultrawide monitor reduces blurring and ghosting to a great extent and renders a smoother action to the gamers. Experience superior details even in the darkest scenes LG ultrawide monitor also comes equipped with ‘Black Stabilizer technology' that quickly optimizes monitor settings to reveal superior detail in dark scenes. With the feature turned on, the monitor's screens keep visibility intact even in dark scenes. The technology comes handy in action games where monitor senses dark scenes and helps make it brighter to avoid any fatal damage to your character during an enemy chase or a fast paced fighting sequence. To sum it up, the LG's ultrawide gaming monitors are capable of rendering better graphics and deliver an immersive gameplay that not many screens can parallel.