    Office vs Office 365: Key differences you should know

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    Microsoft has always brought frequent updates to its products and they have not shown any signs of slowing down. Two of the main packages available from Microsoft are MS Office and Office 365. A new version of the Microsoft Office has been released every year since its launch. Despite the similarities in their names, Microsoft Office 365 is not just the latest in a long line of updates. The key differences between the two will be discussed in length throughout the course of this article.

    The applications available
     

    The applications available

    Microsoft offers five different editions of Microsoft Office whose primary differences are the functions they offer. All of the editions are available under a single purchase system. Unlike the single payment system in Microsoft Office, the Microsoft Office 365 includes office applications like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Outlook, in addition to Publisher and Access for PC, these applications are not available in the normal edition of Microsoft Office.
    One of the advantages of this version is that it has updates for the latest versions of the Office environment in addition to the full range of functions.

    Payment systems

    Payment systems

    Purchasing the normal version of Microsoft Office will require you to pay a single amount to get your hands on the complete package.

    Microsoft Office 365 can be purchased with an annual or monthly fee.

    Number of devices

    Number of devices

    Microsoft Office needs you to buy separate licenses for the PC and Mac versions of the software. If you buy a license that is valid for PC, you will not be able to use it for Mac and vice versa. If you need the program installed in systems running different operating software, you will need to buy both.

    Purchasing Microsoft Office 365 is appealing to a lot of people because they can install this edition of the Office software on different devices without having to pay more than one registration. And this is irrespective of whether the system that you run it on is a PC or a Mac.

    Security
     

    Security

    A disadvantage of Microsoft Office only gets the most important security updates. In order to get the latest range of functions, one will need to purchase the new edition of the software.

    One of the biggest advantages of Microsoft Office 365 over the normal edition of Microsoft Office is that it has all the updates for the latest versions of the Office environment. And this is in addition to the full range of functions. The users of this package will get access to the latest updates to the functions without having to pay again.

    Cloud Storage

    Cloud Storage

    Users of Microsoft Office 365 offers users 1 GB of cloud storage, which is an option that isn't available in the normal edition of Office.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 18, 2019, 10:09 [IST]
