Simple guide to buy a PC if you are a Photographer

These days choosing a PC can be difficult among a sea of choices in front of us. But this tends to be even more difficult for the photographers as they need to build a PC according to their preference.

In case of the photographer, the PC should have a good monitor, processing power, and hardware and so on. In order to make a good purchase under your budget, first of all, you need to understand what it is.

Size and shape Generally, the Desktop PC cases come in different sizes including - full tower, micro, small form factor and mini. The size matters because, if you want to equip it with lots of hardware, you need a bigger case. In case, if you are going for a laptop, it is portable, but have a shorter usable lifespan than desktops. You cannot upgrade the laptop in the longer run, if you can, you need to shell out of a lot of money. So when it comes to form factor, you have to take a decision about it. CPU As we studied in our school this is the main part of Computer and do all the processing and also can affect the speed and performance capability of the computer. There are lots of chipsets that determines the performance of the computer. For everyday usage and withing budget, the Intel i5 is sufficient for editing, if not you can choose i7 as an option also. Before you decide about the processors, make sure, you know what requirements your specific software might need to run at optimum efficiency. Memory More the memory, the more capacity the computer has to process and run lots of operations at once. RAM a.k.a Random Access Memory is available in 4GB, 8GB, 16GB and 32GB as well. Most PCs and laptops have the capacity for a maximum of 32GB with two slots available for memory. For photo editing, we would recommend a minimum of 16GB initially. Hard drive In fact, SSD is the single most important thing you can do to make your photo editing experience good. The SSD not only offers better performance, it also means a significant increase in battery life if you are buying a laptop. For a photographer, we would recommend nothing smaller than 256GB, as it is enough to install Windows, Photoshop, and Lightroom with enough room left over thousand of photos as well. GPU When it comes to basic image editing, the onboard GPU is sufficient. But if you are planning to use Photoshop or Lightroom you may want to get a specialized card that comes with dedicated graphics memory to boost the performance.