Step-by-step process to install new fonts on your Windows PC

You might have got bored with same fonts, when you open and type on documents. However, you have options to download new fonts on your computer and there are plenty of websites available that will allow you to download new fonts for free.

Today, in this article, we will guide you on how to install new fonts on to your computer.

Step 1: First of all, install the fonts you need from websites.

Step 2: Click Start and select Run.

Step 3: Type "%windir%\fonts" and click OK

Step 4: On the File menu, click Install New Font.

Step 5: Now go to the to the folder where you have saved the downloaded font.

Step 6: In the fonts box, click the font that you want to add. To select more than one font at a time, press and hold the CTRL key while you select each font.

Step 7: Now select the Fonts and drag it to Fonts Folder check box. Once done, the new font is saved in the Windows\Fonts folder.

Click OK.

For your information, following fonts are installed on each computer:

1.Courier New (TrueType, including Bold, Italic, and Bold Italic variations)

2.Arial (TrueType, including Bold, Italic, and Bold Italic variations)

3.Times New Roman (TrueType, including Bold, Italic, and Bold Italic variations)

4.Symbol (TrueType)

5.Wingdings (TrueType)

6.MS Serif

7.MS Sans Serif

