These upgrades will improve your PC's performance

Fiddling with your RAM

Upgrading your RAM gives an instant boost to your system. More RAM means that you can have more apps running in the background or having more browser tabs open.

4GB of RAM is sufficient for general use giving you the option of keeping about 10 tabs open, some video streaming and photo editing.

An upgrade to 8GB of RAM enables your system to do some heavy duty multi-tasking, browsing with more than 30 tabs open and also some mid-range gaming.

A 16 GB RAM will make serious gaming and any pro-level tasks a piece of cake.

Upgrading your Graphics Card

Because skimping on graphics is an easy way to cut costs, PC manufacturers tend to opt for integrated graphics cards in place of dedicated graphics cards and this is more than enough to engage in a little photoshop or watching a 4K video.

But you need a dedicated graphics card if you need something that can handle heavy gaming or VR work.

Faster Storage Drives

If you are looking out to upgrade your hard drive, you need to keep your storage and the speed of your drive in mind. Keeping at least 10 GB of your space free for your operating system is a healthy thing to do. Simply opting for a model that has slightly more RPM will drastically improve the speed of your system.

Switching to a solid state drive that uses flash memory instead of a spinning disk is also a great idea. While a 5400 RPM or 7200 RPM gets up to 100Mbps or 150 Mbps, a solid state drive can easily clock over 500 Mbps.

Upgrading the processor

This task is a little more complex than the rest. This is physically trickier as it is an extensive upgrade and compatibility issues must also be kept in mind when upgrading your processor. There are benchmark tests available at cpubenchmark.net that allow you to compare the relative performances of different processors.

Upgrading your processor is only worth it if it is an extensive upgrade. In addition to being expensive, you may also need to upgrade your motherboard to get your processor up and running.

Upgrading your software

Programs on your PC are set to update automatically. If it isn't, you most likely will click the update button and let it happen manually. There are different versions of updates as well. While minor and revision updates can be installed right away. Major updates that will definitely require more resources should be handled more carefully. If your PC's hardware is already being stretched to the max, this is something that can be skipped. The same applies to operating system updates as well.