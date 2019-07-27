These Windows 10 Privacy Settings Should Be Changed Soon Features lekhaka-Nazia banu

The data that is usually collected by Microsoft remains transparent to a great extent. Even then there are various users who don’t know how the data is collected or how their privacy is compromised. A lengthy and legally worded privacy policy given to them remains too tedious to read. There are certain privacy settings which should be changed to control the amount of data that Microsoft is actually collecting from the system.

These Windows 10 Privacy Settings Should Be Changed Soon

Limiting the Cortana: Cortana is mainly a virtual assistant which is hardly used by the people after they would have installed it. There’s a disadvantage to it as it keeps on collecting the data in the background. It can be sent to Home to Microsoft. You should go to Windows Settings, choose Cortana and then disable the rest of the Settings. The Microsoft access can also be turned off and the assistant can be brought up along with the lock screen access. Go to permissions and history and go to Manage the Information. If you can’t disable it, turn off the Settings.

Location Access should be turned off: Microsoft can track your whereabouts if you do not turn off the location access. Go to Start Menu, choose Location Privacy Settings, Click on Change button, turn off location access and disable it by Allow Apps to access your location. Go to the per-app access and the turn off the location access. Then App permissions will be required to access your location. You can enable or disable your location access according to your preference.

Ad tracking should be turned off: App Store activities can also give out the data to prefer better ads. If you feel they are of no use, you can easily turn off the Setting. For that, go to General which you can find in the Windows permission option. It is in the General Privacy Settings. Let apps use advertising ID to you based on your activity is the most important option which you can choose and then turn it off. That way you can reset your advertising ID to record data from the beginning. Access to your language data should also be off so that the suggested content in the Settings App is also turned off.

Changing the permissions of the Apps: Although you have certain apps installed on your system you hardly ever use them. These apps usually collect the data as they keep on running in the background. You can go to the App permissions settings and stop those apps from running which you don’t even need. That way you can prevent their access from hardware components, messaging data, email and tasks and others. They are all there in the Account info in the Privacy Settings.

Changing the diagnostic settings and the feedback: To do that you should change the mode to Keep Windows Secure and up to date. Go to the Diagnostic and feedback and then select the Basic Settings from there. That way only least amount of info can be taken from the device.

Best Mobiles in India