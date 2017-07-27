What is Intel Optane Memory?

The Intel Optane memory was unveiled initially alongside the seventh generation of Core-series processors. Basically, Optane memory is a hyper-fast memory module, which in easy terms referred as an upgraded SSD.

If the report turns out to be true, Optane could be up to 10 times faster than traditional SATA-based SSDs. Also, this allows much more storage to be squeezed into the same space as lesser NAND flash SSDs. However, this is plugged into the motherboard's M.2 slot that has only Intel 7th-gen Core processors (i3, i5, and i7 chips in the 7XXX series).

This M.2 Optane memory comes in -- 16GB and 32GB variants and acts as a cache memory bridge between RAM and storage. In easy terms, this Optane memory is the cross between an SSD and RAM.

Generally, it is as fast as RAM and non-volatile as well, which doesn't lose its data when power off. Also, it is faster than the NVMe SSD you can buy today. Moreover, it is built on a new technology developed with Micron called as 3D XPoint.