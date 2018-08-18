What is Intel rapid storage technology? Why should you care about it?

Before we delve into Intel Rapid Storage Technology, we first need to learn more about SATA or Serial Advanced Technology Attachment.

SATA or Serial Advanced Technology Attachment is composed of a single cable which is composed of four wires. This creates a point-to-point connection between devices. SATA cables increase data transfer and reduce cable bulk. Intel Rapid Storage Technology is actually a Windows-based application.

This application improves stability and the reliability of the system. This is a very useful, especially if you’re using multiple SATA drives, the enhanced performance and lower power consumption will contribute to protecting your system against data loss in the event of disk failure when you’re using more than one disk.

The important features of the RAID-enabled systems:

1) Intel Rapid Recover Technology – Data is copied from a designated source drive (i.e., master disk) to a designated destination drive (i.e., recovery disk), this provides full data redundancy.

2) Intel Rapid RAID – Data will be distributed across two or more disks in order to provide data redundancy. This technology also has the ability to create multiple volumes on multiple platforms.

3) Intel Matrix RAID Technology – Two RAID volumes that are independent can be created on a single array with the help of this technology. Depending on the volume type, there might be two to six SATA disks.

4) Native command queuing – SATA disks can accept more than one command at one time. One or more disks that make use of the NCQ feature can allow storage performance to be increased. This will be done for random workloads by allowing the disk to internally optimize the order of commands.

5) Disk capacity greater than two terabytes – The Disk capacity that is available for these (if the ROM supports it) are greater than 2TB.

6) Password-protected disks – Unauthorized users will be prevented from accessing the information in your disks by protecting it with a password.

The main functions of the program are as follows:

1) Status – The status of your storage device can be determined on this page.

2) Manage – Each element that is a part of the storage system, such as volumes and disks, will be listed followed by detailed information about that element. Clicking on any of the elements will show you a Manage area which can be accessed to get information about that particular element.

3) Accelerate or Performance (varies depending on the version) – Internal solid-state drives can be configured to be used as a non-volatile intelligent caching for disk or for a volume present on your system. Moving data that you frequently used data to cache can be used to improve overall system performance, reduce the time taken during startup and also increase the read/write access speeds without having to add any system memory.

The power efficiency of a mobile computer will also improve if data is read from the cache instead of the SATA disk.

4) Preferences – You can choose whether you want your notification area to be displayed or not. If yes, then you can control the nature of the notifications you receive as well.