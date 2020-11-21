Just In
Windows 10 Keyboard Shortcut Keys You Need to Know
Modern keyboard largely refers to the working computer component rather than the musical instrument. The keyboard is an integral part of all present-day activities, including education, profession, and even leisure. With so much use of the keyboard, knowing a couple of shortcut keys is vital for time-saving and well, to make things easier.
Keyboard Shortcuts of Computer
Let's start with the basic that's present on every keyboard - the F keys or the Function keys. These are some of the easiest shortcut keys for all computer-related tasks.
F1 goes to Help
F2 Renames the selected object
F3 Finds all files
F4 Open the list of drop-down dialogs
F5 Refreshes the current window (You can skip right-clicking the page and simply click on F5)
F10 Activates the menu bar options
Apart from Function keys, CTRL and ALT buttons are also some of the keyboard shortcut keys one needs to know. The CTRL or Control key is ideal when you're working on any document as it helps with several simple tasks. Some are listed below:
CTRL+A will Select the entire document/folder, and so on
CTRL+C will Copy the selected items
CTRL+X will Cut the selected items
CTRL+V will Paste the selected items in the selected place
CTRL+Z will Undo last activity
CTRL+B will change the font to Bold
CTRL+U will Underline the selected items
CTRL+I will change the font to Italics
ALT+TAB will cycle between the open windows
ALT+F4 quits the program and closes the current window
ALT+Enter opens the properties dialog box
ALT+Space opens the system menu for the current window
Combination Shortcut Keys For Computer
Apart from the aforementioned shortcut keys, there are several more than combine two or more keys, mostly involving the CTRL, ALT, and Shift keys. Here are some listed below:
CTRL+ALT+Delete opens the task manager and allows you to reboot the computer
CTRL+Shift+Drag creates a shortcut folder
CTRL+Home moves to the top of the page/window, and so on
CTRL+End moves to the end of the page/window, and so on
Shift+Delete completely deletes and removes selected items, surpassing the recycle bin
CTRL+Esc opens the Start menu
CTRL+Tab moves through the property tab
The above-mentioned keyboard shortcut keys are pretty basic that could help you with all computer tasks. Apart from these, there are several other Windows 10 keyboard shortcuts that one can use.
