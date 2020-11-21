ENGLISH

    Windows 10 Keyboard Shortcut Keys You Need to Know

    Modern keyboard largely refers to the working computer component rather than the musical instrument. The keyboard is an integral part of all present-day activities, including education, profession, and even leisure. With so much use of the keyboard, knowing a couple of shortcut keys is vital for time-saving and well, to make things easier.

    Keyboard Shortcuts of Computer

    Let's start with the basic that's present on every keyboard - the F keys or the Function keys. These are some of the easiest shortcut keys for all computer-related tasks.

    F1 goes to Help

    F2 Renames the selected object

    F3 Finds all files

    F4 Open the list of drop-down dialogs

    F5 Refreshes the current window (You can skip right-clicking the page and simply click on F5)

    F10 Activates the menu bar options

    Apart from Function keys, CTRL and ALT buttons are also some of the keyboard shortcut keys one needs to know. The CTRL or Control key is ideal when you're working on any document as it helps with several simple tasks. Some are listed below:

    CTRL+A will Select the entire document/folder, and so on

    CTRL+C will Copy the selected items

    CTRL+X will Cut the selected items

    CTRL+V will Paste the selected items in the selected place

    CTRL+Z will Undo last activity

    CTRL+B will change the font to Bold

    CTRL+U will Underline the selected items

    CTRL+I will change the font to Italics

    ALT+TAB will cycle between the open windows

    ALT+F4 quits the program and closes the current window

    ALT+Enter opens the properties dialog box

    ALT+Space opens the system menu for the current window

    Combination Shortcut Keys For Computer

    Apart from the aforementioned shortcut keys, there are several more than combine two or more keys, mostly involving the CTRL, ALT, and Shift keys. Here are some listed below:

    CTRL+ALT+Delete opens the task manager and allows you to reboot the computer

     

    CTRL+Shift+Drag creates a shortcut folder

    CTRL+Home moves to the top of the page/window, and so on

    CTRL+End moves to the end of the page/window, and so on

    Shift+Delete completely deletes and removes selected items, surpassing the recycle bin

    CTRL+Esc opens the Start menu

    CTRL+Tab moves through the property tab

    The above-mentioned keyboard shortcut keys are pretty basic that could help you with all computer tasks. Apart from these, there are several other Windows 10 keyboard shortcuts that one can use.

    news keyboard keyboards pc
    Story first published: Sunday, November 22, 2020, 9:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 22, 2020

