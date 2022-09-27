13th Gen Intel Core Series Of Desktop Processors Are Here: 5.8GHz Clock Speed, 24-Cores, And More News oi -Vivek

Along with the new Arc A770 GPU, Intel has officially launched the 13th Gen "Raptor Lake" series of desktop processors. This includes the flagship Intel Core i9-13900K, which now comes with 24-cores and 32-threads with a peak clock speed of 5.8GHz, making it the most powerful mainstream desktop processor from the house of Intel.

13th Gen Intel processors, including the i9-13900K along with motherboards with Intel Z790 chipset, will be available starting October 20, 2022. As of now, there is no update on the pricing details of these new processors in India.

The company has confirmed that the 13th Gen Intel Core series of processors will have as many as 22 processors, and it also already partnered with 125 system designers. Along with these new processors, Intel has also launched a new Intel 700 series chipset. However, do note that the 13th Gen Intel Core processors will work with motherboards with Intel 600 series chipset.

The new Intel 700 series chipset enables some new features such as eight additional PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes, increased USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20Gbps) ports, and it also enables DMI Gen 4.0 which is said to increase the chipset-to-CPU throughput.

Just as leaks suggested, the 13th Gen Intel Core processors support both DDR4 and DDR5 RAM, which gives these processors an advantage over the recently launched AMD Ryzen 7000 series of processors, which only supports DDR5-type RAM.

Intel claims that the Core i9-13900K, a 24-core processor with 8 P-cores, and 16 E-cores offers 15 percent improved performance when compared to the Intel Core i9-12900K. These processors also come with Intel Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) 3.0 for easy memory overclocking.

Earlier today, we reported that the 13th Gen Intel Core processors will cost a bit more than the 12th Gen Intel Core processors. However, Intel has proved that leak wrong, and the 13th Gen Intel Core processors are a bit cheaper than their predecessors.

