Acer announces new servers powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs

    Acer has announced the new Altos R880 F4 GPU server, which was launched at the GTC Taiwan 2018. It can host up to eight NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB SXM2 GPU accelerators, where every GPU pair includes one PCIe slot for high-speed interconnect.

    Acer announces new servers powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs

    The Acer Altos R880 F4 is a member of the HGX-T1 class of NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated Server Platforms. It can significantly enhance performance by using parallel computing power for various applications, including oil and gas, defense, financial services, research, manufacturing, media and entertainment, 3D rendering, deep learning, and mission-critical applications.

    "The balanced architecture of the Altos R880 F4 enables eight V100 32GB SXM2s to interlock at their maximum speed," said Evis Lin, General Manager of Server Business, Acer Inc. "For real-time inference, we also have the Altos R480 F4 servers to host 16 NVIDIA Tesla P4 GPUs. Both Altos R880 F4 and R480 F4 are exceptional products for deep learning training and inference."

    The Altos R880 and R480 F4 processors deliver exceptional workload-optimized performance and hardware-enhanced security. Designed for trusted data service delivery, the processors are fueled by significant leaps in I/O, memory, storage and network technologies. Acer will demonstrate both the R880 F4 and the R480 F4, as well as successful AI applications in deep learning at GTC Taiwan 2018.
    Previously, the company launched a new Nitro Series gaming desktop PCs and monitors. The new Acer Nitro 50 Series desktops and Nitro VG0 and RG0 Series monitors can handle demanding processing and graphics requirements for both content creation and consumption.

    Acer created the Nitro 50 Series for those seeking the processing power and capabilities only a desktop PC can offer. These performance PCs are powered by up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and equipped with up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 GPUs to deliver superior performance for graphics-intensive tasks including gaming.

    They deliver 4K resolution visuals and can support up to four displays simultaneously for immersive gameplay. It has up to a 3TB HDD and a 512GB SSD. They sport a handy wireless charging deck for keeping users' Qi-enabled wireless devices powered up. The Nitro 50 series features striking and edgy armor-inspired housing with front-facing LED lighting that emits a red glow. Lastly, the Nitro 50 desktops optimize network speed for gaming, browsing, and streaming through Realtek Dragon LAN.

    Read More About: acer NVIDIA gpu Computer
    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 17:30 [IST]
