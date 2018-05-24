Acer brings Nitro series desktops and monitors for gaming enthusiasts

Acer has unveiled new Nitro Series gaming desktop PCs and monitors. The new Acer Nitro 50 Series desktops and Nitro VG0 and RG0 Series monitors can handle demanding processing and graphics requirements for both content creation and consumption.

Acer Nitro 50 Desktops



Acer created the Nitro 50 Series for those seeking the processing power and capabilities only a desktop PC can offer. These performance PCs are powered by up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and equipped with up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 GPUs to deliver superior performance for graphics-intensive tasks including gaming.

They deliver 4K resolution visuals and can support up to four displays simultaneously for immersive gameplay. It has up to a 3TB HDD and a 512GB SSD. They sport a handy wireless charging deck for keeping users' Qi-enabled wireless devices powered up. The Nitro 50 series features striking and edgy armor-inspired housing with front-facing LED lighting that emits a red glow.

Lastly, the Nitro 50 desktops optimize network speed for gaming, browsing, and streaming through Realtek Dragon LAN.

Nitro VG0 and RG0 Series Monitors

These new IPS monitors with AMD Radeon FreeSync satisfy gamers' need for speed with a fast response time of up to 1ms Visual Response Boost (VRB). The Acer Nitro VG0 series is available with 27-, 23.8- and 21.5-inch panels delivering true-to-life color, and resolutions of 4K UHD, WQHD or Full HD. The ultra-thin Acer Nitro RG0 series boasts a sleek .27-inch thin profile and is offered in 27- and 23.8-inch models.

Boasting AMD Radeon FreeSync, the new Nitro monitor's frames sync with the graphics card's frames to eliminate screen tearing and minimize lag, allowing for smooth gaming.

Integrated Visual Response Boost (VRB) decreases blur in fast-moving images to achieve the effect of a 1ms MPRT, along with up to 144 Hz refresh rates. Integrated 6-axis color adjustment lets gamers fine-tune color, hue, and saturation to best suit the game at hand, while built-in black boost enables gamers to select from 11 black level options to optimize visual advantage and clearly spot enemies, duck for cover, or navigate curves on a race track.

The new Nitro RG0 series' 1920x1080@75Hz resolution delivers excellent visual detail, and is perfect for 1080p Full HD gaming, multimedia, and productivity applications, including Blu-ray Disc console gaming and widescreen cinematic playback.

The IPS panels provide views even at wide angles of up to 178 degrees horizontally and vertically. The monitors can tilt from -5 to 20 degrees [-5 to 15 degrees for RG0 series]. Meeting 72 percent of the NTSC standard and delivering a 250 cd/m2 brightness. Two 2W stereo speakers deliver quality audio and HDMI, VGA and DisplayPort ports4 connect to a wide array of PCs to support powerful sound effects.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Nitro 50 gaming desktops will be available in North America in July starting at $799; in EMEA in May starting at €999; and in China in July starting at ¥5,999.

The Acer Nitro VG0 gaming monitors will be available in North America in June starting at $129.99; in EMEA in May starting at €129; and in China in May starting at ¥999.

The Acer Nitro RG0 gaming monitors will be available in North America in July starting at $169.99; and in EMEA in May starting at €139.