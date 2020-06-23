ENGLISH

    Acer ConceptD Series With Laptops, Desktops, Monitors Announced At Next@Acer 2020 Event

    By
    |

    Acer ConceptD lineup has a couple of new additions dedicated to content creators. Acer announced today (June 23) the new ConceptD 3 laptops, including the ConceptD 3 Ezel convertible notebook. The ConceptD 100 desktop and a trio of ConceptD monitors namely the ConceptD CP5, the ConceptD CP3, and the ConceptD CM3 were also unveiled.

    ConceptD 3 Laptops Launch
     

    As part of the new range, the Acer ConceptD 3 and ConceptD 3 Ezel laptops are available in 14-inch and 15.6-inch sizes. The laptops feature full-size SD card readers and Thunderbolt 3 ports to make it easy for video editors and photographers. Also, users have the choice of 10th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 H-series processors.

    Active Stylus

    Acer is also giving users the option of Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, 1650Ti, or Quadro T1000 graphics cards depending on their needs. Out of the two, the ConceptD 3 Ezel packs a unique design, with a convertible hinge. Acer also notes that users can orient the ConceptD 3 Ezel in six different angles.

    It also ships with the Active Stylus, allowing artists and creators to tap into the float mode and 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The ConceptD 3 Ezel is priced USD 1,499.99 (around Rs. 1,13,300) and begins shipping in August; the ConceptD 3 is available for $999.99 (around Rs. 75,500) starting from October.

    Acer ConceptD 100 PC Announced
     

    Apart from the laptops, Acer also announced the ConceptD 100 compact PC at the Next@Acer 2020 event. The new PC packs the 9th Gen Core i5 processor with up to 32GB RAM. Users can choose between the Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 or the Quadro P620 graphics card. The PC has front-access ports for USB and a full-size SD card reader.

    One of the unique features of the Acer ConceptD 100 PC is the cooling design. The company notes that it allows the system to stay under 40 Db of noise, allowing the users to work without any disturbance. The new PC comes with a price tag of EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 68,400) and will be launching in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in June.

    Acer ConceptD Monitor Unveiled

    Lastly, The Taiwanese company launched three new monitors to the ConceptD series. The new ConceptD CP3, CP5, and CM3 are 27-inch in size and are Pantone validated for color accuracy, notes Acer. Of course, there are differences between the models. Firstly, the CM3 is a 4K model with 60Hz refresh rate; priced at EUR 719 (approx. Rs. 61,500)

    Next, the CP5 is a 1440p model with HDR 600 support. It also features 99 percent AdobeRGB coverage and can be overclocked to 170Hz refresh for smoother visuals. Acer has priced it EUR 759 (around Rs. 65,000). Lastly, the CP3 also includes 4K resolution but is limited to HDR 400 and 165Hz. This is priced EUR 629 (around Rs. 53,900). The monitors will begin shipping in August to Europe and the US.

