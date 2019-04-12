Acer Global Press Conference 2019: Everything you need to know

Acer Chromebook 714 and 715

The Acer Chromebook 714 and 715 are the lightweight notebooks from the brand, powered by Google's Chrome OS. These notebooks are powered by the 8th Gen Coffee Lake Intel processors with full-sized keyboard, including a dedicated numeric pad.

The Acer Chromebook 714 and the Chromebook 715 offers a 14 and 15-inch display and retails for $499 (Rs 34,500) for the base variant.

Acer Swift 7

Acer Swift 7 is a bezel-less laptop series from the company, which does look similar to the Dell XPS 13. The notebook comes with a slim profile, powered by 8th Gen Intel processor.

Acer ConceptD

As the name suggests, the Acer ConceptD is a concept all-in-one desktop, designed for professionals. These systems will offer top of the line specifications. The Acer ConceptD 900 has dual Intel Xeon Gold 6148, offering up to 40 CPU cores, coupled with NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 GPU.

As of now, there is no information on the price or the availability of the Acer ConceptD system.

Acer Predator Orion

The Acer Predator Orion 5000 is a gaming desktop, powered by the state of the art Intel Core-i9 9900K CPU with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 GPU. The gaming rig comes with a liquid cooling system. This setup can be paired with 43-inch 4K resolution Acer Predator monitor with 144Hz refresh rate.

Acer Spin 3 2-in-1 notebooks

The Acer Spin 3 2-in-1 is a convertible series of notebooks with support for touch and pen input. These devices offer a compact bezel-less design with a 14-inch display in a 13-inch chassis.

The base variant Acer Spin 3 2-in-1 retails for $499.99 (Rs 34,550) and will be available from June 2019.

Refreshed Acer Aspire series

The all new refreshed Acer Aspire 7 series comes with either 8th Gen Intel processor or 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen mobile processor, with Nvidia or AMD GPUs, respectively. Whereas the Aspire 5 series comes with 8th gen Intel processor.

These notebooks offer up to 1 TB of NVMe SSD with up to 2 TB of HDD storage for storing large files.

Acer Predator Helios

The Acer Predator Helios 300 and 700 is the top of the line gaming laptop from the company, which is claimed to offer desktop grade performance. The laptop features a massive 17-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and it also has a special keyboard, which uses HyperDrift forward-sliding mechanism to improve the gaming experience.

On the raw hardware front, the Acer Predator Helios 700 is powered by the 9th Gen Intel Core-i9 processor with up to 64 GB of RAM and RTX 2070 or RTX 2080 GPU. The base variant of the Helios 700 retails for $2699.99 (Rs 1,86,721).

Acer Nitro Gaming Laptops

As the Acer Predator Helios 700 is not an affordable option, the company has unveiled the Acer Nitro 5 and the Acer Nitro 7 gaming laptop series with 15.6 and a 17.6-inch display, offering up to 144Hz refresh rate.

These gaming laptops are powered by 9th Gen Intel processors, coupled with the latest Nvidia GPUs. The base variant of the of Acer Nitro 5 with 15.6 in display retails for $799.99 (Rs 55,324), whereas the base variant of the Acer Nitro 7 carries a price tag of $999.99 (Rs 69,155).

Acer TravelMate P6

The Acer TravelMate P6 is a series of notebooks, designed for those travelers, who seek lightweight notebook with a lot of features. The base variant of the Acer TravelMate P6 weighs at 1.1 KG with 16.6mm thickness, which makes it one of the lightest full-sized notebooks in the market.

The top of the line variant of the Acer TravelMate P6 comes with 8th gen Intel Core-i7 processor with up to 24 GB of RAM and NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU. The laptop is marketed to offer up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge and is MIL-STD 810G military standard certified.