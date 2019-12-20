Acer Introduces ConceptD Series Of Computers For High-End Users In India

ConceptD 500

The Acer ConceptD 500 is a high-end desktop PC, which can be configured to offer a 16-thread 9th Gen Intel Core-i9 9900K CPU with up to 5.0GHz clock speed and NVIDIA Quadro RTX 4000 GPUs. This PC can offer up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of storage.

The ConceptD 500 also comes with Creator Ready Drivers with support for apps likes Autodesk Arnold, Unreal Engine, and REDCINE-X PRo. The pricing starts from Rs. 99,999 and will be available from Acer E-store and Acer Malls from January 2020.

This machine can be paired with the ConceptD CP3 monitor with 4K resolution. The display also comes with a Delta E value of less than 1 and is validated by Pantone. Besides, the monitor does offer a peak refresh rate of 144Hz and also supports VESA DisplayHDR and Nvidia G-Sync compatible.

ConceptD 9 And ConceptD 9 Pro

The ConceptD 9 and the ConceptD 9 Pro are the flagship offerings from the company, offering up to 4K resolution displays with 100 percent Abode RGB gamut coverage. These machines can offer up to 2TB PCIe based storage, Nvidia Quadro 5000 GPU, and 9th Gen Intel Core-i9 processors.

Both models offer a rotatable touch display with support for pen input for sketching and annotation, and the pen will be included in the retail package. These products also come with Windows 10 Pro OS.

The base variant of the ConceptD 9 starts at Rs. 3,59,999 and will be available from January 2020.

ConceptD 7 And ConceptD 7 Pro

The ConceptD 7 and the ConceptD 7 Pro will come right next to the flagship offering and are also the most value for money products. Unlike ConceptD 9's design, the ConceptD 7 and the ConceptD 7 Pro looks more like regular computers.

This series offers a 15.6-inch 4K display with up to Intel 9th Gen Core-i7 and Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 GPU. The price starts at Rs. 1,79,999 for the ConceptD.

ConceptD 5 And ConceptD5 Pro

This is a mid-range series and is available with up to 4K resolution display in 15.6 and 17.3-inch form-factor. As per the CPU and GPU, the Pro model can be equipped with up to 9th Gen Intel Core-i7 and the Nvidia Quadro 3000 GPU.

Pricing starts at Rs. 1,09,999 for the base model and will be available from January 2020.

ConceptD 3 And ConceptD 3 Pro

These are the entry-level offering in the ConceptD lineup with a 1080p display. Though it is an entry-level series, the Pro model can be configured to offer 9th Gen Intel Core-i7 CPU with Nvidia Quadro T1000 GPU.

The price for the ConceptD 3 starts at Rs. 99,999 and is currently available from Acer E-Store.

Takeaway From The Event

Acer claims that with the new ConceptD series, the company is catering to the high-end, designers and developers who want a computer that is easy to carry and still has a lot of horsepowers to do high-fidelity tasks like video rending, photo editing, or even designing a software.

It is too early to judge the performance of these devices from the limited time that I spent with these devices. Stay tuned to GizBot for the full review of some of these products in the coming days.