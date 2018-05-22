Acer launches Predator X27 4K monitor with 144Hz G-Sync

Are you planning to buy a new monitor for the best gaming experience? Then you search is completed now Acer has come up with a 27-inch monitor with the cutting-edge feature. Acer's new Predator X27 4K monitor is here, but the only downside of the monitor id it's incredibly expensive.

A few years back, 1080 or 1440p display was the only real way to experience high-resolution gaming. Which was quite fair because back in time affording a high-end graphics card with high frame-rate gaming at 4K was a big deal. But now, Nvidia has come up with graphics which is affordable and support 4K frame-rate too. So Acer has also stepped forward with a brand new 4K monitor that can do justice with your 4K gaming experience.

The new Predator X27 comes with a completely 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160), a 144Hz refresh rate, 99 percent coverage of the Adobe RGB color gamut, 10-bit HDR support. The Predator X27 also comes with G-Sync frame synchronizing technology, and a brightness of 1,000 nits. This is a stand-alone monitor and there are no monitors on the market now for gamers that have that kind of pre-installed features. With that high feature, Acer Predator display comes with a high price of $2,000.

This monitor also comes with features like 4ms response time. It also supports a huge viewing angle of 178 degrees on both the horizontal and vertical axis and guarantees a uniform color display across the screen.

As far as connectivity part, the Predator X27 sports an HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and a USB hub with four USB-A 3.0 ports. The stand of the gaming monitor can be adjusted through all three major axis. It also offers adjustment for tilt, swivel and height. It also supports VESA mounts for those who would rather use an adjustable arm.

So if you are planning for a high-frame-rate 4K resolution monitor to enhance your gaming experience, then here is the one which you were searching for. But it will burn a hole in your pocket. This monitor comes at a price point of $ 2,000.

Source