Amazon shows off new All-in-one and PC designs for better Alexa integration

Amazon has announced four new designs for PC manufacturers which will make it easier to integrate Alexa into PCs. The new Windows 10 PC designs are already tested and are "final-product designs."

The PCs are incorporated with far-field microphone arrays so that Alexa can hear you from across the room. These PCs are powered by Intel processors. The designs are made by Taiwanese manufacturers Wistron, Compal, and Quanta. Wistron has an all-in-one design that comes equipped with a 27-inch 4K display. It also features a 1080p webcam with an infrared sensor, four microphones, two stereo speakers.

The company also has a convertible notebook that has a 15.6-inch 4K touch display, HD camera, and up to eight hours of battery. It has four microphones and two speakers as well.

Compal has developed a convertible with a 15.6-inch touch display, a fingerprint sensor, an infrared camera, 13 hours of battery backup. It also packs a four-microphone array and two speakers. Amazon notes that this notebook could be suited for mobile gaming, given its longer battery life and stylus.

Finally, there's Quanta's convertible notebook with a smaller 14-inch 4K display, no touch, and 18 hours of battery life. It has a fingerprint reader for security, four microphones, and two speakers. This one is for spending more time outdoors unplugged, as indicated by the battery life.

It pretty evident that not every PC on the market has the innards to make use of Alexa's capabilities, as they lack wake word engine built-in and far-field microphones to listen to user's voice from situations when they are far from the PC. This is expected to grow as more and more PC are getting the integration support from Acer, Asus, Lenovo, and HP.

HP also launched its ENVY Curved AiO 34 that comes with built-in support for Amazon Alexa voice assistant. The PC comes with a big 34-inch curved display with Amazon Alexa functionality and it's signature blue LED light. It also packs in four Bang & Olufsen speakers alongside.

It is company's first PC to pack all these features and will be available later this year. The company is yet to announce the pricing for the device. The PC sports an analog design with metal inserts and a discrete Alexa LED light, all placed over a wooden base. The unit features an ultra-wide display with a 3440 x 1440 resolution and is powered by an eight-gen Intel Core CPU. For graphics, the PC has GTX 1050 or GTX 1080 GPU.