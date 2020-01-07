AMD CES 2020 Highlights: From Threadripper 3900X To Freesync Premium Pro

AMD Athlon Mobile Processors

Compared to the Ryzen 4000 series, the AMD Athlon is an entry-level processor with a built-in Radeon Graphics. These CPUs are based on "Zen" architecture. It does support all modern Windows 10 OS features as well. Here are the technical specifications of these CPUs.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X Processor

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X is the world's first 64-bit desktop processor that can only be used with AMD TRX40 motherboards and also supports PCIe 4.0 connectivity.

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT GPU

This is a new GPU made for 1080p gamers and is based on RDNA architecture. It is built on 7nm architecture and uses GDDR6 memory with support for PCIe 4.0. The Radeon RX 5600 XT will be available to consumers from January 21, 2020, with a starting price of $279 USD. Similarly, the company also announced the Radeon RX 5600, which is a slightly underclocked version of the RX 5600 XT. This GPU will only be available on pre-configured desktop PCs.

AMD Radeon Graphics For Laptops

The AMD RX 5300M, RX 5500M, RX 5600M, and the RX 5700M are the latest GPUs laptops with GDDR6 memory. The company has not mentioned the TDP of these GPUs, as they can be configured by the OEM depending on the thermal solution of the device.

AMD Freesync Premium

AMD Freesync Premium is a certification to gaming monitors that offer at least 120Hz refresh rate with support for low-latency and low framerate compensation (LFC). Similarly, there is also a Freesync Premium Pro certification, that is only available for monitors which offer Low latency in SDR and HDR, Support for HDR with meticulous color and luminance certification, and all the parameters of the Freesync Premium monitor. The company has also published a list of monitors and gaming titles that support AMD Freesync Premium Pro.