    AMD CES 2020 Highlights: From Threadripper 3900X To Freesync Premium Pro

    By
    |

    AMD has announced a range of CPUs and GPUs at the ongoing CES 2020 in Las Vegas. Along with a few mobile GPUs for high-end laptops, the company finally unveiled AMD Ryzen 4000 Series mobile processors and the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X, which is a 64-core 128-thread hi-performance CPU. The keynote was presented by the company CEO Dr. Lisa Su. Here are the highlights of AMD's presentation at CES 2020.

    AMD CES 2020 Highlights: From Threadripper 3900X To Freesync Premium

     

    AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors

    The AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors are based on "Zen-2" architecture and come with a built-in AMD Radeon Graphics, capable of streaming videos at 4K HDR standard. These processors are also power-efficient and support modern Windows 10 OS features like Windows Hello, Cortana, Digital Pen, and also offers comprehensive security. Here are the complete specifications of the Ryzen 4000 series CPUs.

    AMD CES 2020 Highlights: From Threadripper 3900X To Freesync Premium

    MODEL

    CORES/THREADSTDP (Watts)BOOST/BASE FREQ. (GHz)RADEON GRAPHICSGPU CORESL2 / L3 CACHE (MB)AMD Ryzen 7 4800H8C/16T45WUp to 4.2 / 2.9 GHzRadeon Graphics712AMD Ryzen 5 4600H6C/12T45WUp to 4.0 / 3.0 GHzRadeon Graphics611AMD Ryzen 7 4800U8C/16T15WUp to 4.2 / 1.8 GHzRadeon Graphics812AMD Ryzen 7 4700U8C/8T15WUp to 4.1 / 2.0 GHzRadeon Graphics712AMD Ryzen 5 4600U6C/12T15WUp to 4.0 / 2.1 GHzRadeon Graphics611AMD Ryzen 5 4500U6C/6T15WUp to 4.0 / 2.3 GHzRadeon Graphics611AMD Ryzen 3 4300U4C/4T15WUp to 3.7 / 2.7 GHzRadeon Graphics56

    AMD Athlon Mobile Processors

    AMD Athlon Mobile Processors

    Compared to the Ryzen 4000 series, the AMD Athlon is an entry-level processor with a built-in Radeon Graphics. These CPUs are based on "Zen" architecture. It does support all modern Windows 10 OS features as well. Here are the technical specifications of these CPUs.

    AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X Processor

    AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X Processor

    The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X is the world's first 64-bit desktop processor that can only be used with AMD TRX40 motherboards and also supports PCIe 4.0 connectivity.

    AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT GPU
     

    AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT GPU

    This is a new GPU made for 1080p gamers and is based on RDNA architecture. It is built on 7nm architecture and uses GDDR6 memory with support for PCIe 4.0. The Radeon RX 5600 XT will be available to consumers from January 21, 2020, with a starting price of $279 USD. Similarly, the company also announced the Radeon RX 5600, which is a slightly underclocked version of the RX 5600 XT. This GPU will only be available on pre-configured desktop PCs.

    AMD Radeon Graphics For Laptops

    AMD Radeon Graphics For Laptops

    The AMD RX 5300M, RX 5500M, RX 5600M, and the RX 5700M are the latest GPUs laptops with GDDR6 memory. The company has not mentioned the TDP of these GPUs, as they can be configured by the OEM depending on the thermal solution of the device.

    AMD Freesync Premium

    AMD Freesync Premium

    AMD Freesync Premium is a certification to gaming monitors that offer at least 120Hz refresh rate with support for low-latency and low framerate compensation (LFC). Similarly, there is also a Freesync Premium Pro certification, that is only available for monitors which offer Low latency in SDR and HDR, Support for HDR with meticulous color and luminance certification, and all the parameters of the Freesync Premium monitor. The company has also published a list of monitors and gaming titles that support AMD Freesync Premium Pro.

    AMD Athlon Mobile Processors Technical Specifications

    MODEL

    CORES/THREADSTDP (Watts)BOOST/BASE FREQ. (GHz)RADEON GRAPHICSGPU CORESL2 / L3 CACHE (MB)AMD Athlon Gold 3150U2C/4T15WUp to 3.3 / 2.4 GHzRadeon Graphics35AMD Athlon Silver 3050U2C/2T15WUp to 3.2 / 2.3 GHzRadeon Graphics2

    5

    AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X Processor Technical Specifications

    MODEL

    CORES/ THREADSTDP (WATTS)BOOST/ BASE FREQUENCY (GHZ)TOTAL CACHE (MB)PCIe 4.0 LANES (processor + AMD TRX40) SEP (USD)AVAILABILITYAMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X64/128280WUp to 4.3 / 2.928888 (72 useable)$3,990Feb 7, 2020

    AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT, RX 5600 GPU Technical Specifications

    GPU

    Radeon RX 5600 XTRadeon RX 5600COMPUTE UNITS3632BOOST FREQUENCY1560MHz1560MHzGAME FREQUENCY1375MHz1375MHzPEAK PIXEL FILL-RATE99.80GP/s99.84GP/sPEAK TEXTURE FILL-RATE224.64GT/s199.68GT/sPEAK HALF PRECISION (FP16) PERFORMANCE14.38TFLOPs12.78TFLOPsPEAK SINGLE PRECISION (FP32) PERFORMANCE7.19TFLOPs6.39TFLOPsSTREAM PROCESSORS23042048TDP150W150WMEMORY SPEED12Gbps12GbpsMAX MEMORY SIZE6GB6GBMEMORY TYPEGDDR6GDDR6MEMORY BANDWIDTH288GB/s288GB/sDISPLAYPORT1.4 With DSC1.4 With DSC

    AMD Radeon Graphics For Laptops Technical Specifications

    GPU

    RX 5300MRX 5500MRX 5600MRX 5700MCOMPUTE UNITS22223636BOOST FREQUENCY1445MHz1645MHz1265MHz1720MHzGAME FREQUENCY1181MHz1448MHz1190MHz1620MHzPEAK PIXEL FILL-RATE46.20GP/s52.60GP/s80.95GP/s110.10GP/sPEAK TEXTURE FILL-RATE127.20GT/s144.76GT/s182.16GT/s247.70GT/sPEAK HALF PRECISION (FP16) PERFORMANCE8.14TFLOPs9.26TFLOPs11.66TFLOPs15.85TFLOPsPEAK SINGLE PRECISION (FP32) PERFORMANCE4.07TFLOPs4.63TFLOPs5.83TFLOPs7.93TFLOPsSTREAM PROCESSORS1408140823042304MEMORY SPEED14Gbps14Gbps12Gbps12GbpsMAX MEMORY SIZE3GB4GB6GB8GBMEMORY TYPEGDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6MEMORY BANDWIDTH168GB/s224GB/s288GB/s384GB/sDISPLAYPORTnilnilnil1.4 with DSC

